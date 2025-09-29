https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/russian-forces-liberate-shandrigolovo-settlement-in-donestk-region-1122884765.html

Russian Forces Liberate Shandrigolovo Settlement in Donestk Region

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Shandrigolovo in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Units of the Zapad group of forces improved their tactical position and, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the village of Shandrigolovo in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Russian forces continue advancing further after liberating Shandrigolovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Defense Ministry told reporters.“Step by step, the troops are pushing Ukrainian forces out of settlements and fortified positions, seizing equipment as trophies and taking Ukrainian servicemen prisoner,” the statement said.Furthermore, Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 515 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day."The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 515 servicepeople, a tank, five armored fighting vehicles, five cars, and four artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Vostok group of forces has eliminated over 295 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 290 soldiers in battles with Russia's Yug (South) group of troops.At the same time, Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian soldiers in past day, the statement said.

