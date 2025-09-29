https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/russian-forces-liberate-shandrigolovo-settlement-in-donestk-region-1122884765.html
Russian Forces Liberate Shandrigolovo Settlement in Donestk Region
Russian Forces Liberate Shandrigolovo Settlement in Donestk Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Shandrigolovo in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2025-09-29T11:03+0000
2025-09-29T11:03+0000
2025-09-29T11:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
donetsk
ukraine
russian defense ministry
donetsk people’s republic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/05/1118267339_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_24dcfdde2ba488350c75652e498a4dc0.jpg
"Units of the Zapad group of forces improved their tactical position and, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the village of Shandrigolovo in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Russian forces continue advancing further after liberating Shandrigolovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Defense Ministry told reporters.“Step by step, the troops are pushing Ukrainian forces out of settlements and fortified positions, seizing equipment as trophies and taking Ukrainian servicemen prisoner,” the statement said.Furthermore, Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 515 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day."The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 515 servicepeople, a tank, five armored fighting vehicles, five cars, and four artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Vostok group of forces has eliminated over 295 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 290 soldiers in battles with Russia's Yug (South) group of troops.At the same time, Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian soldiers in past day, the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/russian-forces-liberate-over-4714-square-kilometers-in-2025-during-special-military-operation-1122858772.html
russia
donetsk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/05/1118267339_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2b9d0084608bc4fbb41e83a343a7a9b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian armed forces, russia mod, shandrigolovo, shandryholove, donetsk people’s republic, dpr, zapad group, west grouping, liberated village donbass, tactical position russia, russian military, ukraine conflict, russia ukraine war, donetsk battles, russian offensive
russian armed forces, russia mod, shandrigolovo, shandryholove, donetsk people’s republic, dpr, zapad group, west grouping, liberated village donbass, tactical position russia, russian military, ukraine conflict, russia ukraine war, donetsk battles, russian offensive
Russian Forces Liberate Shandrigolovo Settlement in Donestk Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Shandrigolovo in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Units of the Zapad group of forces improved their tactical position and, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the village of Shandrigolovo in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian forces continue advancing further after liberating Shandrigolovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Defense Ministry told reporters.
“Step by step, the troops are pushing Ukrainian forces out of settlements and fortified positions, seizing equipment as trophies and taking Ukrainian servicemen prisoner,” the statement said.
Furthermore, Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 515 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 515 servicepeople, a tank, five armored fighting vehicles, five cars, and four artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Vostok group of forces has eliminated over 295 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 290 soldiers in battles with Russia's Yug (South) group of troops.
At the same time, Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian soldiers in past day, the statement said.