Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Over 4,714 Square Kilometers in 2025 During Special Military Operation
Russian armed forces liberated over 4,714 square kilometers in 2025 during a special military operation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The units of the Russian Armed Forces’ groupings, through decisive actions from January 1 to September 25, 2025, liberated more than 4,714 square kilometers," the Russian Ministry of Defense stated on Thursday.Russian armed forces took control of 205 settlements during the special military operation in 2025, the ministry said.The Russian Armed Forces liberated over 223 square kilometers in the Sumy region and more than 175 square kilometers in the Dnepropetrovsk region in 2025, the ministry added.
Russian Forces Liberate Over 4,714 Square Kilometers in 2025 During Special Military Operation

12:43 GMT 25.09.2025
Russian armed forces liberated over 4,714 square kilometers in 2025 during a special military operation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The units of the Russian Armed Forces’ groupings, through decisive actions from January 1 to September 25, 2025, liberated more than 4,714 square kilometers," the Russian Ministry of Defense stated on Thursday.
Russian armed forces took control of 205 settlements during the special military operation in 2025, the ministry said.
The Russian Armed Forces liberated over 223 square kilometers in the Sumy region and more than 175 square kilometers in the Dnepropetrovsk region in 2025, the ministry added.
"Units of the Russian Armed Forces’ groupings, through decisive actions from January 1 to September 25, 2025, liberated over 223 square kilometers in Sumy and more than 175 square kilometers in Dnepropetrovsk," the statement said.
