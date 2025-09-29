https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/trump-netanyahu-will-receive-full-us-backing-to-take-any-action-if-hamas-rejects-gaza-peace-plan-1122888227.html

Trump: Netanyahu Will Receive Full US Backing to Take Any Action if Hamas Rejects Gaza Peace Plan

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US will fully support Israel in taking any necessary actions if Hamas refuses his latest peace plan.

"And if Hamas rejects the deal, which is always possible, they're the only one left. Everyone else has accepted it, but I have a feeling that we're going to have a positive answer," Trump said at a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "But if not, as you know Bibi, you'd have our full backing to do what you would have to do."Earlier in the day, the White House published President Trump’s 21-point peace plan, which aims to create a deradicalized, terror-free Gaza with hostage releases, prisoner exchanges, and economic development for the people of Gaza.In particular:Under the proposed Gaza plan, Arab and Muslim leaders have committed to demilitarize Gaza, Trump added.During the presser after the talks, Trump said he discussed other issues with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu beyond ending the war in Gaza, which should lead to achieving "eternal peace on the Middle East.""I'm not just talking about Gaza. Gaza is one thing, but we're talking about much beyond Gaza, the whole deal, everything getting solved. It's called peace in the Middle East," Trump told reporters after the talks.The president added that Gaza is a part of a bigger picture that also includes "Iran, trade, the expansion of the Abraham Accords.""It's just a part of the bigger picture, which is peace in the Middle East, and let's call it eternal peace in the Middle East. So this is far more than anybody expected," Trump added.Trump said that he hopes that the United States will one day be able to get along" with Iran and that the country could join the Abraham Accords one day."Maybe even Iran can get in there. We hope we are going to be able to get along with Iran. I think they are going to be open to it. I really believe that they could be a member. I long ago said, I bet you at some point, Iran will be a member of the accords," Trump told a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Trump’s Gaza Plan Achieves Israel’s War AimsIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in turn stated that he supports US President Donald Trump’s comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza, adding that the document achieves Israel’s war objectives."I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war aims. It will bring back to Israel all our hostages, dismantle Hamas' military capabilities, end its political rule, and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel," Netanyahu said during a joint press conference with Trump at the White House.This can be done "the easy way" or "the hard way," the Israeli prime minister added.

