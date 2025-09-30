https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/iranian-banks-left-no-funds-in-foreign-accounts-foreseeing-freezes-1122889891.html
Iranian Banks Left No Funds in Foreign Accounts, Foreseeing Freezes
Iranian Banks Left No Funds in Foreign Accounts, Foreseeing Freezes
Sputnik International
Iranian banks did not leave funds in foreign accounts because they knew they would be frozen, Hamid Ghanbari, deputy head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's economic diplomacy department, said.
2025-09-30T09:39+0000
2025-09-30T09:39+0000
2025-09-30T09:39+0000
world
iran
france
united kingdom (uk)
european union (eu)
central bank of iran
sanction
sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/14/1079933917_0:146:1280:866_1920x0_80_0_0_153c0b66fa7d2cc46c629582d56d1d7c.jpg
Earlier on Monday, the EU announced a partial reinstatement of sanctions against Iran, suspended in 2015. The measures include, in particular, personal restrictions for individuals, and sanctions against the trade, financial, and transport sectors. "The issue of the freezing of the assets of the Central Bank of Iran is not true because Iranian banks knew that such an action would be taken. The accounts that were frozen had basically no balance or only a minimal balance remained to prevent the accounts from being closed," IRNA quoted Ghanbari as saying. At the end of September, UN Security Council resolutions imposing sanctions against Iran, repealed by the 2015 nuclear deal, were reinstated. France, the United Kingdom, and Germany initiated the restoration of international restrictive measures. Russia, like Iran, rejected the legality of these actions, citing repeated violations by European countries of the 2015 nuclear deal that lifted sanctions, as well as the US withdrawal from it. Iran called on states not to comply with the resolutions. The restrictions include a ban on the supply of nuclear-related technologies and materials to Iran, a ban on the transfer of heavy conventional weapons and ballistic missile production technologies to Iran, and the freezing of Iran's foreign assets.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250928/iran-warns-us--e3-sanctions-will-be-met-with-decisive-response-1122881354.html
iran
france
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/14/1079933917_0:26:1280:986_1920x0_80_0_0_c02388a068f71f6d015684267b42cba8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iranian foreign ministry, iranian banks, foreign accounts
iranian foreign ministry, iranian banks, foreign accounts
Iranian Banks Left No Funds in Foreign Accounts, Foreseeing Freezes
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian banks did not leave funds in foreign accounts because they knew they would be frozen, Hamid Ghanbari, deputy head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's economic diplomacy department, said.
Earlier on Monday, the EU announced a partial reinstatement of sanctions against Iran
, suspended in 2015. The measures include, in particular, personal restrictions for individuals, and sanctions against the trade, financial, and transport sectors.
"The issue of the freezing of the assets of the Central Bank of Iran is not true because Iranian banks knew that such an action would be taken. The accounts that were frozen had basically no balance or only a minimal balance remained to prevent the accounts from being closed," IRNA quoted Ghanbari as saying.
At the end of September, UN Security Council resolutions imposing sanctions against Iran, repealed by the 2015 nuclear deal, were reinstated. France, the United Kingdom, and Germany initiated the restoration of international restrictive measures. Russia, like Iran, rejected the legality of these actions, citing repeated violations by European countries of the 2015 nuclear deal that lifted sanctions, as well as the US withdrawal from it. Iran called on states not to comply with the resolutions. The restrictions include a ban on the supply of nuclear-related technologies and materials to Iran, a ban on the transfer of heavy conventional weapons and ballistic missile production technologies to Iran, and the freezing of Iran's foreign assets.