International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/iranian-banks-left-no-funds-in-foreign-accounts-foreseeing-freezes-1122889891.html
Iranian Banks Left No Funds in Foreign Accounts, Foreseeing Freezes
Iranian Banks Left No Funds in Foreign Accounts, Foreseeing Freezes
Sputnik International
Iranian banks did not leave funds in foreign accounts because they knew they would be frozen, Hamid Ghanbari, deputy head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's economic diplomacy department, said.
2025-09-30T09:39+0000
2025-09-30T09:39+0000
world
iran
france
united kingdom (uk)
european union (eu)
central bank of iran
sanction
sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/14/1079933917_0:146:1280:866_1920x0_80_0_0_153c0b66fa7d2cc46c629582d56d1d7c.jpg
Earlier on Monday, the EU announced a partial reinstatement of sanctions against Iran, suspended in 2015. The measures include, in particular, personal restrictions for individuals, and sanctions against the trade, financial, and transport sectors. "The issue of the freezing of the assets of the Central Bank of Iran is not true because Iranian banks knew that such an action would be taken. The accounts that were frozen had basically no balance or only a minimal balance remained to prevent the accounts from being closed," IRNA quoted Ghanbari as saying. At the end of September, UN Security Council resolutions imposing sanctions against Iran, repealed by the 2015 nuclear deal, were reinstated. France, the United Kingdom, and Germany initiated the restoration of international restrictive measures. Russia, like Iran, rejected the legality of these actions, citing repeated violations by European countries of the 2015 nuclear deal that lifted sanctions, as well as the US withdrawal from it. Iran called on states not to comply with the resolutions. The restrictions include a ban on the supply of nuclear-related technologies and materials to Iran, a ban on the transfer of heavy conventional weapons and ballistic missile production technologies to Iran, and the freezing of Iran's foreign assets.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250928/iran-warns-us--e3-sanctions-will-be-met-with-decisive-response-1122881354.html
iran
france
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/14/1079933917_0:26:1280:986_1920x0_80_0_0_c02388a068f71f6d015684267b42cba8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iranian foreign ministry, iranian banks, foreign accounts
iranian foreign ministry, iranian banks, foreign accounts

Iranian Banks Left No Funds in Foreign Accounts, Foreseeing Freezes

09:39 GMT 30.09.2025
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Ninara / North of Tehran Skyline viewNorth of Tehran Skyline view
North of Tehran Skyline view - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2025
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Ninara / North of Tehran Skyline view
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian banks did not leave funds in foreign accounts because they knew they would be frozen, Hamid Ghanbari, deputy head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's economic diplomacy department, said.
Earlier on Monday, the EU announced a partial reinstatement of sanctions against Iran, suspended in 2015. The measures include, in particular, personal restrictions for individuals, and sanctions against the trade, financial, and transport sectors.
"The issue of the freezing of the assets of the Central Bank of Iran is not true because Iranian banks knew that such an action would be taken. The accounts that were frozen had basically no balance or only a minimal balance remained to prevent the accounts from being closed," IRNA quoted Ghanbari as saying.
At the end of September, UN Security Council resolutions imposing sanctions against Iran, repealed by the 2015 nuclear deal, were reinstated. France, the United Kingdom, and Germany initiated the restoration of international restrictive measures. Russia, like Iran, rejected the legality of these actions, citing repeated violations by European countries of the 2015 nuclear deal that lifted sanctions, as well as the US withdrawal from it. Iran called on states not to comply with the resolutions. The restrictions include a ban on the supply of nuclear-related technologies and materials to Iran, a ban on the transfer of heavy conventional weapons and ballistic missile production technologies to Iran, and the freezing of Iran's foreign assets.
In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2025
World
Iran Warns US & E3: Sanctions Will Be Met With Decisive Response
28 September, 10:26 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала