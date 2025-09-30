https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/moldovas-patriotic-bloc-files-45-complaints-to-cec-on-violations-during-elections-1122891971.html

Moldova's Patriotic Bloc Files 45 Complaints to CEC on Violations During Elections

Moldova's opposition Patriotic Bloc said on Tuesday that it had filed 45 complaints to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) regarding violations during the recent parliamentary elections.

"The Patriotic Bloc continues its fight for citizens' rights, truth, and justice. During the campaign, we filed approximately 45 complaints of violations. On election day alone, we filed 10 complaints related to campaigning by senior government officials, the organized transportation of voters abroad, obstruction of the rights of citizens from the Transnistrian region, and other egregious incidents. Most of the complaints remain unanswered," Dodon wrote on Telegram. At the same time, Igor Dodon, one of the bloc's leaders, wrote on Telegram that Moldovan President Maia Sandu and the ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) lost the elections to the Moldovan parliament based on the results of the vote inside the country, which is a direct indication of the lack of confidence of citizens living in the republic.Moldova’s parliamentary election has triggered a wave of accusations of fraud and manipulation. Opposition parties and observers reported that Maia Sandu’s ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) engaged in administrative pressure, the removal of popular candidates, intimidation of voters, and restrictions on polling in Transnistria. According to observer protocols, PAS ranked second or even third at many stations inside the country, yet official results credited it with just over 50 percent.Vote counting, formally concluded by midnight, continued throughout the night — fueling suspicions that protocols were rewritten in the ruling party’s favor. Additional reports highlighted the expulsion of observers, threats of “bombings” used to close polling sites, and hundreds of searches and arrests of opposition representatives on the eve of voting.Foreign polling stations drew particular criticism. In Italy, France, Germany, and Romania, ballot boxes were reportedly nearly full within the first hour of voting, with videos circulating of the same groups casting ballots multiple times. Il Giornale d’Italia published evidence of ballot-stuffing and voter transport schemes allegedly organized in PAS’s interest, while Moldovan security services were said to operate at overseas sites. In Transnistria, 362,000 eligible voters were allocated only 20,000 ballots and 12 polling stations, compared to 301 for Europe, leaving fewer than 5 percent able to vote. Meanwhile, opposition parties such as “Heart of Moldova” and “Great Moldova” were struck from the race days before the election, reinforcing accusations that the process was neither free nor fair.

moldova

