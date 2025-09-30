https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/sandu-victory-spells-doom-for-moldova-1122890396.html

Sandu Victory Spells Doom for Moldova

Moldovan opposition parties won most of the votes cast in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, former prime minister and Patriotic Bloc co-chairman Vasily Tarlev told Sputnik.

But President Maia Sandu’s government was able to claim victory by falsifying the overseas vote and by stopping Moldovan citizens in Transnistria and former Soviet states from voting. The vote counting process was also plagued by suspicious incidents like several power and internet cuts. Tarlev said the opposition will present evidence of voter fraud in court and demand either a vote recount or a repeat election. He also expressed his fears that if Sandu and her cohorts remain in power, they risk destroying the Moldovan economy and even dragging the country “into certain military conflicts.”

