International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/sandu-victory-spells-doom-for-moldova-1122890396.html
Sandu Victory Spells Doom for Moldova
Sandu Victory Spells Doom for Moldova
Sputnik International
Moldovan opposition parties won most of the votes cast in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, former prime minister and Patriotic Bloc co-chairman Vasily Tarlev told Sputnik.
2025-09-30T11:09+0000
2025-09-30T11:09+0000
world
moldova
transnistria
maia sandu
presidential election
election fraud
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/19/1122489550_0:0:2844:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_4665475f7643b2ee0a8cccc65429647e.jpg
But President Maia Sandu’s government was able to claim victory by falsifying the overseas vote and by stopping Moldovan citizens in Transnistria and former Soviet states from voting. The vote counting process was also plagued by suspicious incidents like several power and internet cuts. Tarlev said the opposition will present evidence of voter fraud in court and demand either a vote recount or a repeat election. He also expressed his fears that if Sandu and her cohorts remain in power, they risk destroying the Moldovan economy and even dragging the country “into certain military conflicts.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/moldovan-election-was-a-complete-travesty-analyst-1122887102.html
moldova
transnistria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/19/1122489550_316:0:2844:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_cbc0a963198f8b6e54ba81eefd30d00b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
moldovan opposition, former prime minister and patriotic bloc co-chairman vasily tarlev, parliamentary elections
moldovan opposition, former prime minister and patriotic bloc co-chairman vasily tarlev, parliamentary elections

Sandu Victory Spells Doom for Moldova

11:09 GMT 30.09.2025
© AP Photo / ZAK BENNETTMoldovan President Maia Sandu. File photo
Moldovan President Maia Sandu. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2025
© AP Photo / ZAK BENNETT
Subscribe
Moldovan opposition parties won most of the votes cast in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, former prime minister and Patriotic Bloc co-chairman Vasily Tarlev told Sputnik.
But President Maia Sandu’s government was able to claim victory by falsifying the overseas vote and by stopping Moldovan citizens in Transnistria and former Soviet states from voting.
The vote counting process was also plagued by suspicious incidents like several power and internet cuts. Tarlev said the opposition will present evidence of voter fraud in court and demand either a vote recount or a repeat election.
“As far as we know, the people of Moldova are not satisfied with this result and I don’t think that anything good will come out of it,” Tarlev said.
He also expressed his fears that if Sandu and her cohorts remain in power, they risk destroying the Moldovan economy and even dragging the country “into certain military conflicts.”
Moldovan parliamentary elections - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2025
Analysis
Moldovan Election Was a Complete Travesty - Analyst
Yesterday, 17:04 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала