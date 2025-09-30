https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/moscow-calls-for-constructive-dialogue-as-key-to-implementing-trumps-gaza-plan-1122891147.html
Moscow Calls for Constructive Dialogue as Key to Implementing Trump’s Gaza Plan
It is important that the implementation of US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan pave the way for the resumption of dialogue between the Israeli and Palestinian sides, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"It is important that the successful, smooth implementation of the plan pave the way for the resumption of constructive dialogue between the Israeli and Palestinian sides regarding a comprehensive political settlement of all contentious issues on a well-known international legal basis, providing for the creation of an independent Palestinian state coexisting in peace and security with Israel," Zakharova was quoted as saying by the Russian Foreign Ministry. Moscow believes that any steps and initiatives aimed at a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip deserve support, the spokeswoman added. "We hope the ceasefire will be sustainable and will become a prelude to long-term stabilization of the situation in the Palestinian enclave. This will create the necessary conditions for launching large-scale restoration work on the Strip's infrastructure, which was almost completely destroyed during the fighting," Zakharova also said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is important that the implementation of US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan pave the way for the resumption of dialogue between the Israeli and Palestinian sides, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"It is important that the successful, smooth implementation of the plan pave the way for the resumption of constructive dialogue between the Israeli and Palestinian sides regarding a comprehensive political settlement of all contentious issues on a well-known international legal basis, providing for the creation of an independent Palestinian state coexisting in peace and security with Israel," Zakharova was quoted as saying by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Moscow believes that any steps and initiatives aimed at a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip deserve support, the spokeswoman added.
"We hope the ceasefire will be sustainable
and will become a prelude to long-term stabilization of the situation in the Palestinian enclave. This will create the necessary conditions for launching large-scale restoration work on the Strip's infrastructure, which was almost completely destroyed during the fighting," Zakharova also said.