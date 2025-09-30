International
Hamas Promises to Review Trump's 20-Point Plan for Gaza Peace
Hamas Promises to Review Trump's 20-Point Plan for Gaza Peace
The response from Palestinian movement Hamas to US President Donald Trump's plan for a peaceful resolution to the Gaza conflict may not come for a few days, Politico reported, citing a source.
The plan calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The document also stipulates that Hamas and "other groups" must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, both directly and indirectly. The enclave will be governed by a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international body headed by Trump.On Monday, the White House released Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza. Al Jazeera reported, citing a diplomatic source, that Egypt and Qatar handed over the plan to Hamas, and the movement promised to study it.
Hamas Promises to Review Trump's 20-Point Plan for Gaza Peace

09:34 GMT 30.09.2025
© AP Photo / Jehad AlshrafiDisplaced Palestinians fleeing Beit Lahia amid ongoing Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip arrive in Jabalia, northern Gaza, on Sunday, May 18, 2025.
Displaced Palestinians fleeing Beit Lahia amid ongoing Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip arrive in Jabalia, northern Gaza, on Sunday, May 18, 2025.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The response from Palestinian movement Hamas to US President Donald Trump's plan for a peaceful resolution to the Gaza conflict may not come for a few days, media reported, citing a source.
The plan calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The document also stipulates that Hamas and "other groups" must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, both directly and indirectly. The enclave will be governed by a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international body headed by Trump.
On Monday, the White House released Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza. Al Jazeera reported, citing a diplomatic source, that Egypt and Qatar handed over the plan to Hamas, and the movement promised to study it.
