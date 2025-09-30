https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/hamas-promises-to-review-trumps-20-point-plan-for-gaza-peace-1122889780.html
Hamas Promises to Review Trump's 20-Point Plan for Gaza Peace
Hamas Promises to Review Trump's 20-Point Plan for Gaza Peace
Sputnik International
The response from Palestinian movement Hamas to US President Donald Trump's plan for a peaceful resolution to the Gaza conflict may not come for a few days, Politico reported, citing a source.
2025-09-30T09:34+0000
2025-09-30T09:34+0000
2025-09-30T09:34+0000
world
donald trump
middle east
palestine
qatar
hamas
egypt
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1e/1122156315_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3a771c174df35d921d9e946f2ccb68f3.jpg
The plan calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The document also stipulates that Hamas and "other groups" must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, both directly and indirectly. The enclave will be governed by a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international body headed by Trump.On Monday, the White House released Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza. Al Jazeera reported, citing a diplomatic source, that Egypt and Qatar handed over the plan to Hamas, and the movement promised to study it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/trumps-epic-gaza-plan-could-spill-over-into-ukraine-peace-talks--witkoff-1122888927.html
palestine
qatar
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1e/1122156315_23:0:2754:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a098ddadf98bdbeb7c45629327e43585.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
palestinian movement hamas, us president donald trump's plan, gaza conflict
palestinian movement hamas, us president donald trump's plan, gaza conflict
Hamas Promises to Review Trump's 20-Point Plan for Gaza Peace
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The response from Palestinian movement Hamas to US President Donald Trump's plan for a peaceful resolution to the Gaza conflict may not come for a few days, media reported, citing a source.
The plan calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The document also stipulates that Hamas and "other groups" must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, both directly and indirectly. The enclave will be governed by a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international body headed by Trump.
On Monday, the White House released Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza
. Al Jazeera reported, citing a diplomatic source, that Egypt and Qatar handed over the plan to Hamas, and the movement promised to study it.