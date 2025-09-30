https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/some-arab-islamic-countries-welcome-trumps-proposal-to-end-war-in-gaza-1122888811.html
Some Arab, Islamic Countries Welcome Trump's Proposal to End War in Gaza
A number of Arab and Islamic countries welcome US President Donald Trump's proposal to end the war in the Gaza Strip and express their readiness to cooperate... 30.09.2025, Sputnik International
On Monday, Trump presented a 20-point plan for resolving the situation in Gaza. The document calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. Furthermore, the draft plan states that Hamas and other armed groups must renounce their participation in governing Gaza, both directly and indirectly. Control of the Strip is to be transferred to technocratic authorities overseen by an international body headed by Trump himself."The Foreign Ministers of the State of Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Turkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt welcome President Donald J Trump's leadership and his sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza," the statement says.It is noted that the aforementioned countries are ready to cooperate with the US and interested parties to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza.
A number of Arab and Islamic countries welcome US President Donald Trump's proposal to end the war in the Gaza Strip and express their readiness to cooperate with Washington on this matter, according to a joint statement released by the Qatari Foreign Ministry.
On Monday, Trump presented a 20-point plan for resolving the situation in Gaza. The document calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours.
Furthermore, the draft plan states that Hamas and other armed groups must renounce their participation in governing Gaza, both directly and indirectly. Control of the Strip is to be transferred to technocratic authorities overseen by an international body headed by Trump himself.
"The Foreign Ministers of the State of Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Turkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt welcome President Donald J Trump's leadership and his sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza," the statement says.
It is noted that the aforementioned countries are ready to cooperate with the US and interested parties to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza.