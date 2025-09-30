https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/strategic-shift-why-the-liberation-of-kirovsk-matters-1122891798.html

Strategic Shift: Why the Liberation of Kirovsk Matters

Russia's Zapad Battlegroup took control of the settlement of Kirovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic. Why does this matter? Military analyst & retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk explains.

Kirovsk was turned into a powerful fortified area since around 2014, Matviychuk tells Sputnik.This opens a direct path for the Russian army to advance toward Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.Next Strategic GoalsWhen Russian forces take Kramatorsk this will completely collapse Ukraine’s overall defenses.Kupyansk, Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), and push to the outskirts of Kramatorsk will be next strategic objectives for the Russian Armed Forces.

