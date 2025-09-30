International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Strategic Shift: Why the Liberation of Kirovsk Matters
Strategic Shift: Why the Liberation of Kirovsk Matters
Russia's Zapad Battlegroup took control of the settlement of Kirovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic. Why does this matter? Military analyst & retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk explains.
Kirovsk was turned into a powerful fortified area since around 2014, Matviychuk tells Sputnik.This opens a direct path for the Russian army to advance toward Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.Next Strategic GoalsWhen Russian forces take Kramatorsk this will completely collapse Ukraine’s overall defenses.Kupyansk, Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), and push to the outskirts of Kramatorsk will be next strategic objectives for the Russian Armed Forces.
Strategic Shift: Why the Liberation of Kirovsk Matters

18:29 GMT 30.09.2025
Russia's Zapad Battlegroup took control of the settlement of Kirovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic. Why does this matter? Military analyst & retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk explains.
Kirovsk was turned into a powerful fortified area since around 2014, Matviychuk tells Sputnik.
Held by Ukrainian forces since the start of Russia’s special military operation, the Ukrainian command committed around 19 battalions to its defense.
Situated in the Kramatorsk district, Kirovsk is a fairly large industrial city where urban buildings blend seamlessly with fortified defenses.
The city also boasts a railway station and a crucial highway network, making it a key strategic hub.
Kirovsk overlooks Krasny Liman, where Russian forces advancing from Kolodezi, Torskoye, and Shandrigolovo are completing the enemy’s encirclement.
The pocket near Mirnoye and Kolodezi now effectively traps up to 10,000 enemy troops.

Liberation of Kirovsk has freed up Russian troops to complete the inner encirclement ring around the enemy.

This opens a direct path for the Russian army to advance toward Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.

Next Strategic Goals

When Russian forces take Kramatorsk this will completely collapse Ukraine’s overall defenses.
Kupyansk, Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), and push to the outskirts of Kramatorsk will be next strategic objectives for the Russian Armed Forces.
