https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/trump-on-government-shutdown-nothing-inevitable-but-it-is-probably-likely-1122891428.html

Trump on Government Shutdown: Nothing Inevitable, But It Is Probably Likely

Trump on Government Shutdown: Nothing Inevitable, But It Is Probably Likely

Sputnik International

The shutdown of the United States government is not "inevitable" but is still likely to happen, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

2025-09-30T18:10+0000

2025-09-30T18:10+0000

2025-09-30T18:10+0000

americas

us

donald trump

us government

government shutdown

us government shutdown

government shutdown

government shutdown

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116160091_0:0:2907:1635_1920x0_80_0_0_1f27bb0bfc845a9c7e1cd71d8009b53f.jpg

"Nothing is inevitable, but I would say it is probably likely," Trump told reporters when asked to comment on the shutdown's probability. Earlier during the same press conference, the president said that his administration does not want the shutdown, as the country now has "the greatest period of time."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/white-house-instructs-us-agencies-to-prepare-layoff-plans-for-possible-shutdown-1122849290.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us government shutdown, donald trump, us shutdown likelihood, government shutdown probability, trump comments, us politics, shutdown discussions, government funding, shutdown possibility, us administration, political uncertainty, shutdown avoidance, us fiscal policy, shutdown forecast