Trump on Government Shutdown: Nothing Inevitable, But It Is Probably Likely
Trump on Government Shutdown: Nothing Inevitable, But It Is Probably Likely
The shutdown of the United States government is not "inevitable" but is still likely to happen, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.
"Nothing is inevitable, but I would say it is probably likely," Trump told reporters when asked to comment on the shutdown's probability. Earlier during the same press conference, the president said that his administration does not want the shutdown, as the country now has "the greatest period of time."
Trump on Government Shutdown: Nothing Inevitable, But It Is Probably Likely

18:10 GMT 30.09.2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The shutdown of the United States government is not "inevitable" but is still likely to happen, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.
"Nothing is inevitable, but I would say it is probably likely," Trump told reporters when asked to comment on the shutdown's probability.
Americas
White House Instructs US Agencies to Prepare Layoff Plans for Possible Shutdown
25 September, 06:30 GMT
Earlier during the same press conference, the president said that his administration does not want the shutdown, as the country now has "the greatest period of time."
