https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/trump-on-government-shutdown-nothing-inevitable-but-it-is-probably-likely-1122891428.html
Trump on Government Shutdown: Nothing Inevitable, But It Is Probably Likely
Trump on Government Shutdown: Nothing Inevitable, But It Is Probably Likely
Sputnik International
The shutdown of the United States government is not "inevitable" but is still likely to happen, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.
2025-09-30T18:10+0000
2025-09-30T18:10+0000
2025-09-30T18:10+0000
americas
us
donald trump
us government
government shutdown
us government shutdown
government shutdown
government shutdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116160091_0:0:2907:1635_1920x0_80_0_0_1f27bb0bfc845a9c7e1cd71d8009b53f.jpg
"Nothing is inevitable, but I would say it is probably likely," Trump told reporters when asked to comment on the shutdown's probability. Earlier during the same press conference, the president said that his administration does not want the shutdown, as the country now has "the greatest period of time."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/white-house-instructs-us-agencies-to-prepare-layoff-plans-for-possible-shutdown-1122849290.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116160091_178:0:2907:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_399a184dae7dc11a95efb421954f04ee.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us government shutdown, donald trump, us shutdown likelihood, government shutdown probability, trump comments, us politics, shutdown discussions, government funding, shutdown possibility, us administration, political uncertainty, shutdown avoidance, us fiscal policy, shutdown forecast
us government shutdown, donald trump, us shutdown likelihood, government shutdown probability, trump comments, us politics, shutdown discussions, government funding, shutdown possibility, us administration, political uncertainty, shutdown avoidance, us fiscal policy, shutdown forecast
Trump on Government Shutdown: Nothing Inevitable, But It Is Probably Likely
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The shutdown of the United States government is not "inevitable" but is still likely to happen, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.
"Nothing is inevitable, but I would say it is probably likely," Trump told reporters when asked to comment on the shutdown's probability.
Earlier during the same press conference, the president said that his administration does not want the shutdown, as the country now has "the greatest period of time."