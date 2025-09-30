https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/trump-says-he-moved-two-nuclear-submarines-to-coast-of-russia-to-be-careful-1122890984.html
Trump Says He Moved Two Nuclear Submarines to Coast of Russia to 'be Careful'
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he moved "one or two" nuclear submarines closer to Russia "just to be careful" in the wake of Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev's remarks.
"I moved a submarine or two - I won't say about the two - over to the coast of Russia, just to be careful, because we can't let people throw around that [nuclear] word," Trump told senior US military officers gathered at the Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia. On July 1, Trump ordered two nuclear submarines to be deployed "closer to Russia," in response to comments made by Medvedev. In early August, the president announced the vessels had arrived in their designated region. Medvedev had said that Trump was playing a game of "ultimatums" with Russia, and this was a threat and a step toward war. It came after Trump announced his intention to establish a new timeline for Russia to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine and warned of sanctions and secondary tariffs.
"I moved a submarine or two
- I won't say about the two - over to the coast of Russia, just to be careful, because we can't let people throw around that [nuclear] word," Trump told senior US military officers gathered at the Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia.
On July 1, Trump ordered two nuclear submarines to be deployed "closer to Russia," in response to comments made by Medvedev. In early August, the president announced the vessels had arrived in their designated region.
Medvedev had said that Trump was playing a game of "ultimatums" with Russia, and this was a threat and a step toward war. It came after Trump announced his intention to establish a new timeline for Russia to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine and warned of sanctions and secondary tariffs.