Nuclear Potential of Russian Submarines Can Cool Any Western Hothead
The powerful nuclear weapon potential of Russian nuclear submarines is capable of cooling any hothead in the West, and a nuclear shield is a guarantee of Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with Sputnik.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/16/1119872415_0:84:3342:1964_1920x0_80_0_0_f0b2be22984df654cf2f84b6accb9fbe.jpg
The powerful nuclear weapon potential of Russian nuclear submarines is capable of cooling any hothead in the West, and a nuclear shield is a guarantee of Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with Sputnik.
On Thursday, Russia's new nuclear-powered Knyaz Pozharsky submarine cruiser, which is a part of the Borei-A project, was incorporated into the Russian navy. Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in the flag-raising ceremony over the new submarine.
"Russia's nuclear shield is the best guarantee of our country's sovereignty and territorial integrity ... As for Western supporters of talks about the need to move from a cold to a hot war with Russia, I would like to remind them that our strategic naval nuclear forces permanently conduct combat patrols, and they are ready to strike designated targets. The powerful weapons capabilities on board are able to cool any hothead," Patrushev said.
The inclusion of a new nuclear-powered submarine into the Russian navy is evidence that Russia's nuclear shield is constantly being strengthened, Patrushev said.
The draft of an updated shipbuilding program for the Russian Navy for 2025-2050 will be submitted to Russian President Vladimir Putin for approval in September, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev, chairman of the Russian Maritime Board, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
On May 30, Putin approved the strategy for the development of the Russian Navy until 2050, the first such document in the country's modern history that was initiated by the Russian Naval Board, Patrushev said.
"For its implementation [Russian Navy strategy], a draft of the updated naval shipbuilding program until 2050 has been developed, which is to be submitted to the president in September. Its key feature should be planning the full cycle for each ship, ensuring the import independence and technological sovereignty of domestic shipbuilding," the official said.
Patrushev previously emphasized the need to design and build ships with tactical and technical characteristics surpassing foreign navies.
Russia is rapidly advancing its nuclear naval capabilities, with four additional Borei-A submarines equipped with Bulava ballistic missiles to be added in the coming years, Putin said at a meeting on the development of the submarine navy on Thursday. The president emphasized the importance of continuing serial production of nuclear-powered submarines of the Yasen-M, equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, project as well.
On Thursday, Putin participated in the flag-raising ceremony over Russia's new nuclear-powered Knyaz Pozharsky submarine cruiser, which is the fourth in the series of the nuclear-powered submarines built as part of Russia's Borei-A project. Like other Russian fourth-generation nuclear-powered submarines, the Knyaz Pozharsky will form the backbone of Russia's naval strategic nuclear forces for the decades to come. Over the past decade, the Russian Navy has commissioned 49 ships of various classes.