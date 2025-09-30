https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/trumps-20-point-peace-plan-for-gaza-pros-and-cons-1122891545.html

Trump's 20-point Peace Plan for Gaza: Pros And Cons

The new peace plan unveiled by the White House to end the genocide in the Gaza Strip, has its merits and flaws, argue experts interviewed by Sputnik.

The GoodMehmet Rakipoglu, researcher at Dimensions for Strategic Studies, says the positives are:The BadBut the plan has several drawbacks, Rakipoglu says:The UglyThe idea to appoint former British prime minister Tony Blair to the ‘Board of Peace’ that would oversee Gaza but not include any major Arab figures seems strange, notes former Pentagon analyst Karen Kwiatkowski.Liar, LiarIt is unclear how serious Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is about ‘vague promises’ to withdraw troops, end hostilities, free Palestinian prisoners and end the food, water and energy blockade, given his track record, Kwiatkowski says.Meant to FailMehran Kamrava, Professor of Government at Georgetown University in Qatar, argues the plan seems to be “designed specifically to be rejected” as it demands the complete surrender of Hamas.What IfIf the plan is rejected, it would likely lead to “continued genocide and ethnic cleansing” of the Gaza Strip, bringing Netanyahu “closer to his realization of the idea of Greater Israel,” Kamrava says.

