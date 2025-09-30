International
The new peace plan unveiled by the White House to end the genocide in the Gaza Strip, has its merits and flaws, argue experts interviewed by Sputnik.
Trump's 20-point Peace Plan for Gaza: Pros And Cons

The new peace plan unveiled by the White House to end the genocide in the Gaza Strip, has its merits and flaws, argue experts interviewed by Sputnik.

The Good

Mehmet Rakipoglu, researcher at Dimensions for Strategic Studies, says the positives are:
Israel will not occupy Gaza
Palestinians will not be expelled from Gaza and will receive humanitarian aid
Hostilities would end immediately
Hostages would be released

The Bad

But the plan has several drawbacks, Rakipoglu says:
There is no third-party guarantor as US is pro-Israel
Palestinians will still be denied their right to self-determination
The US will not pressure Israel into ending the bloodshed in Gaza

The Ugly

The idea to appoint former British prime minister Tony Blair to the ‘Board of Peace’ that would oversee Gaza but not include any major Arab figures seems strange, notes former Pentagon analyst Karen Kwiatkowski.
Liar, Liar

It is unclear how serious Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is about ‘vague promises’ to withdraw troops, end hostilities, free Palestinian prisoners and end the food, water and energy blockade, given his track record, Kwiatkowski says.

Meant to Fail

Mehran Kamrava, Professor of Government at Georgetown University in Qatar, argues the plan seems to be “designed specifically to be rejected” as it demands the complete surrender of Hamas.

What If

If the plan is rejected, it would likely lead to “continued genocide and ethnic cleansing” of the Gaza Strip, bringing Netanyahu “closer to his realization of the idea of Greater Israel,” Kamrava says.
