Zelensky Preparing New High-Profile Provocation - Russian Foreign Intel
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reports that the Kiev regime, after organizing provocations with UAVs in the airspace of Poland and Romania, is not abandoning its attempts to draw European NATO countries into armed confrontation with Moscow.
08:45 GMT 30.09.2025
"Kiev is preparing a new high-profile provocation. The Press Bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reports that, according to information received by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, the Kiev regime, following its organized drone provocations in the airspace of Poland and Romania, is continuing its attempts to draw European NATO countries into an armed confrontation with Moscow. Another provocation is being developed," the SVR said in a statement.
The new provocation includes a sabotage and reconnaissance group deployed to Polish territory, allegedly consisting of servicepeople from Russian and Belarusian special forces, the SVR also said, adding that the plan will be implemented by militants from the "Freedom of Russia Legion*" and the Belarusian "Kalinouski Regiment" fighting on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces.
"Kiev hopes to encourage European countries to respond to Russia in the harshest possible way, preferably militarily," the statement also read.
The provocation scenario was developed by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense jointly with Polish intelligence services, the SVR said.
"Faced with inevitable defeat, the Zelensky regime is ready, under the guise of Europeans, to resort to all means necessary, even at the cost of igniting a 'big war,'" statement also said.
Kiev plans that after the "neutralization" of the sabotage and reconnaissance group by Polish security forces, its members will expose Russia and Belarus for attempting to destabilize the situation in Poland, the SVR said.
"It is possible that the orchestrated operation will involve a simulated attack on critical infrastructure in Poland in order to heighten public outcry," the statement said.
*recognized as a terrorist organization, banned in Russia