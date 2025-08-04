https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/russian-intel-warns-of-uk-plan-to-stage-tanker-incident-1122550775.html

Russian Intel Warns of UK Plan to Stage Tanker Incident

Sputnik International

British intelligence agencies are planning to involve NATO allies in launching a large-scale crackdown on the so-called "shadow fleet" carrying Russian oil, the press bureau of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.

According to the SVR, this would give the West free rein in choosing methods of counter-action.The plan envisions staging a major act of sabotage, the damage from which would allow the transportation of Russian oil to be deemed a threat.London allegedly plans to assign the execution of these anti-Russian attacks on tankers to Ukrainian security forces.According to the report, London’s scenario involves engineering an “accident” with an “undesirable” tanker in one of the world’s narrow maritime chokepoints, such as a strait, creating grounds for NATO countries to conduct an “emergency inspection.”

