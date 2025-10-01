https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/europe-may-decide-on-russian-assets-in-the-coming-days---british-expert-1122895562.html

Europe May Decide on Russian Assets in the Coming Days - British Expert

Europe May Decide on Russian Assets in the Coming Days - British Expert

Sputnik International

The EU is debating a plan to use frozen Russian assets for a "reparations loan" to Ukraine — but consensus remains elusive.

2025-10-01T17:01+0000

2025-10-01T17:01+0000

2025-10-01T17:09+0000

economy

europe

russia

european union (eu)

united kingdom (uk)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/01/1122895400_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_883415ea45c549e9ad41141796d5ff58.jpg

"There is quite a lot of debate about that. But it will be decided in the next few days," says Richard Sakwa, Honorary Professor of Political Science at the University of Kent."It's a huge question," Sakwa says. "If these assets are used in the way suggested, what will Russia do?"The academic also notes that British Petroleum and some Italian and French firms have continued trading in Russia. While BP has withdrawn, it still holds around $25 billion in Russian bank accounts that cannot be transferred back to the West.The proposal faces strong opposition, with Belgian PM Alexander De Croo insisting "this will never happen," warning it sets a dangerous precedent.Following Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the EU and G7 froze nearly €300 billion in Russian assets, with over €200 billion held in the EU. Russia has repeatedly called the asset freeze "theft" and vowed to respond.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/eu-allocates-14-bln-from-frozen-russian-assets-for-ukraines-air-defenses-and-ammunition-1120176539.html

russia

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu, russian assets, frozen assets, ukraine reparations loan, eu sanctions, richard sakwa, friedrich merz, ursula von der leyen, bp, foreign reserves, belgium euroclear, russian economy, russia retaliation, western sanctions, sergey lavrov, vladimir putin, eu consensus, geopolitical tensions, foreign investment, russian foreign policy, financial sanctions, global economy, economic retaliation