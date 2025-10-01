https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/gold-prices-may-show-nearly-50-increase-since-beginning-of-year---trading-data-1122892441.html

Gold Prices May Show Nearly 50% Increase Since Beginning of Year - Trading Data

The price of gold rose by around 1% on Tuesday evening and may show an increase of almost 50% since the beginning of the year, trading data showed. 01.10.2025, Sputnik International

As of 19:42 GMT, the price of June gold futures on the New York Comex exchange rose by $28.50, or 0.74%, to $3,883.70 per troy ounce. Thus, the gold prices rose by 47.1% since the beginning of January and by 10.6% since the beginning of July.

