Gold Prices May Show Nearly 50% Increase Since Beginning of Year - Trading Data

The price of gold rose by around 1% on Tuesday evening and may show an increase of almost 50% since the beginning of the year, trading data showed.
As of 19:42 GMT, the price of June gold futures on the New York Comex exchange rose by $28.50, or 0.74%, to $3,883.70 per troy ounce. Thus, the gold prices rose by 47.1% since the beginning of January and by 10.6% since the beginning of July.
The price of gold rose by around 1% on Tuesday evening and may show an increase of almost 50% since the beginning of the year, trading data showed.
