Russia, Ukraine and US Agreed to Exchange 314 Prisoners - Witkoff
Russia, Ukraine and the United States have agreed to exchange 314 prisoners, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said.
“Today, delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners—the first such exchange in five months," Witkoff wrote on X.While significant work remains, he noted that steps like this show sustained diplomatic engagement is delivering tangible results and helping advance efforts to end the crisis in Ukraine, adding that discussions will continue with further progress expected in the coming weeks.Witkoff also noted that significant work still lies ahead, but said the agreement shows that diplomatic engagement is delivering tangible results.The second round of negotiations on Ukraine within the framework of the trilateral group began in the UAE capital on Wednesday, with representatives from Russia, the United States and Ukraine taking part. On Thursday, the second day of talks got under way.The previous negotiations of the trilateral working group on security issues in Abu Dhabi were held from January 23-24.Earlier on Thursday, the Russian president’s special representative and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said there is progress and positive momentum in work on a peace agreement on Ukraine.“There is definitely progress. There is good, positive movement forward,” Dmitriev told journalists.Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters that it is still too early to draw conclusions from the ongoing Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi, but members of the Russian delegation are promptly reporting developments to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
10:24 GMT 05.02.2026 (Updated: 11:51 GMT 05.02.2026)
