N Korea's Kim Jong Un Reaffirms Pyongyang's Commitment to Deepening Ties With China
N Korea's Kim Jong Un Reaffirms Pyongyang's Commitment to Deepening Ties With China
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reaffirmed Pyongyang's readiness to strengthen strategic mutual understanding with Beijing and continuously develop friendly relations despite changes in the international situation, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday.
Kim sent a congratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, KCNA reported. The message highlighted that the traditional ties established by previous generations continue to grow stronger through their joint struggle for socialism. Kim also wished prosperity to China and happiness to the Chinese people, according to the message. The message expressed North Korea’s willingness to make joint efforts with China to further strengthen and develop friendly and cooperative relations and to defend peace and stability in the region and globally through close strategic communication and cooperation.
N Korea's Kim Jong Un Reaffirms Pyongyang's Commitment to Deepening Ties With China
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reaffirmed Pyongyang's readiness to strengthen strategic mutual understanding with Beijing and continuously develop friendly relations despite changes in the international situation, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday.
Kim sent a congratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, KCNA reported. The message highlighted that the traditional ties established by previous generations continue to grow stronger through their joint struggle for socialism.
"It is the steadfast stand of our Party and the government of the Republic to steadily develop the traditional DPRK-China friendship no matter how the international situation may change," the message quoted by KCNA read.
Kim also wished prosperity to China and happiness to the Chinese people, according to the message.
The message expressed North Korea’s willingness to make joint efforts with China to further strengthen and develop friendly and cooperative relations
and to defend peace and stability in the region and globally through close strategic communication and cooperation.