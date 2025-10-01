https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/starmer-attempts-to-offset-uks-issues-with-russophobia-1122895943.html

Starmer Uses Russophobia to Cover Up National Problems

Starmer Uses Russophobia to Cover Up National Problems

Sputnik International

Keir Starmer is attempting to compensate for Britain’s internal problems by focusing on foreign policy and fostering Russophobia, says Richard Sakwa, Honorary Professor of Political Science at the University of Kent.

2025-10-01T18:09+0000

2025-10-01T18:09+0000

2025-10-01T18:14+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

keir starmer

russophobia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095314210_0:0:2930:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_b07a8cfed0bc5ffe08f6a448df7c76c0.jpg

"So it is always much easier to go to foreign policies where you appear to have ready-made answers. So it's not a distraction. It was simply a compensation activity for the government itself and for Keir [Starmer] personally," he tells Sputnik on the sidelines of the Sochi-hosted Valdai Forum.Sakwa pointed out that even in foreign policy, the current British leadership has stuck to the policies of the previous Conservative government."Keir Starmer inherited some policies from the previous governments and has continued them," Sakwa says."He is 100% committed to continuing the Ukraine war until a military solution is found. Therefore, traditional Russophobia is coming to the forefront," he adds.On Palestine and the assault on Gaza, "Starmer has provoked significant domestic resistance due to his almost uncritical pro-Israeli stance."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/starmer-struggles-to-address-uk-crisis--expert-1122895254.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

keir starmer, uk politics, richard sakwa, foreign policy, russophobia, uk government, palestine, ukraine war, pro-israel stance, conservative government, uk leadership, starmer policies, political analysis, valdai discussion club, british foreign policy, internal uk issues, political resistance, uk foreign relations, uk conservative party.