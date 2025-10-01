International
Starmer Uses Russophobia to Cover Up National Problems
Starmer Uses Russophobia to Cover Up National Problems
Keir Starmer is attempting to compensate for Britain’s internal problems by focusing on foreign policy and fostering Russophobia, says Richard Sakwa, Honorary Professor of Political Science at the University of Kent.
"So it is always much easier to go to foreign policies where you appear to have ready-made answers. So it's not a distraction. It was simply a compensation activity for the government itself and for Keir [Starmer] personally," he tells Sputnik on the sidelines of the Sochi-hosted Valdai Forum.Sakwa pointed out that even in foreign policy, the current British leadership has stuck to the policies of the previous Conservative government."Keir Starmer inherited some policies from the previous governments and has continued them," Sakwa says."He is 100% committed to continuing the Ukraine war until a military solution is found. Therefore, traditional Russophobia is coming to the forefront," he adds.On Palestine and the assault on Gaza, "Starmer has provoked significant domestic resistance due to his almost uncritical pro-Israeli stance."
Starmer Uses Russophobia to Cover Up National Problems

18:09 GMT 01.10.2025
Subscribe
Keir Starmer is attempting to compensate for Britain’s internal problems by focusing on foreign policy and fostering Russophobia, says Richard Sakwa, Honorary Professor of Political Science at the University of Kent.
"So it is always much easier to go to foreign policies where you appear to have ready-made answers. So it's not a distraction. It was simply a compensation activity for the government itself and for Keir [Starmer] personally," he tells Sputnik on the sidelines of the Sochi-hosted Valdai Forum.
Sakwa pointed out that even in foreign policy, the current British leadership has stuck to the policies of the previous Conservative government.
"Keir Starmer inherited some policies from the previous governments and has continued them," Sakwa says.
"He is 100% committed to continuing the Ukraine war until a military solution is found. Therefore, traditional Russophobia is coming to the forefront," he adds.
On Palestine and the assault on Gaza, "Starmer has provoked significant domestic resistance due to his almost uncritical pro-Israeli stance."
