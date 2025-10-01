https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/starmer-struggles-to-address-uk-crisis--expert-1122895254.html

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has become Britain's most unpopular leader ever, with a public approval rating of just 13%.

Richard Sakwa, Honorary Professor of Political Science at the University of Kent, says Labour Party leader Starmer lacks any vision for Britain's deep challenges and spends most of his time abroad—earning the nickname "Keir who is never here.""In his first year in power, Keir Starmer, after July 2024, spent an enormous amount of time abroad," Sakwa tells Sputnik. The professor notes Starmer has stuck to failed policies of the previous Conservative Party government, remains "100% committed to the Ukraine conflict" and faces ongoing protests over his "uncritical pro-Israeli stance."

