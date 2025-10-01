https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/trumps-ultimatum-to-hamas-will-it-break-the-deadlock-1122895067.html

Trump's Ultimatum to HAMAS: Will It Break The Deadlock?

Trump's Ultimatum to HAMAS: Will It Break The Deadlock?

US President Donald Trump gave the Palestinian movement three to four days to accept his plan for a ceasefire with Israel. What’s at play here?

Trump's pressure gambitTrump’s deadline to Hamas is "a classic pressure gambit meant to force a binary choice and speed negotiations that have stalled for months," Imad Salamey, an associate professor at the Lebanese American University, tells Sputnik. Trump's ultimatum may lead to one of two outcomes. If Hamas rejects the plan, Israel would have a justification to intensify its offensive. If it signs up, an "agreement in principle" is possible, but there are many "devilish details" that could hinder the process. Hamas red linesTrump's plan envisages Hamas laying down its arms and no longer ruling Gaza. Hamas would not welcome a technocratic interim government in Gaza and the expulsion of its armed wing, Sakarya University security expert Furkan Halit Yolcu tells Sputnik. Partial or ambiguous acceptance of the deal by Hamas would lead to a prolonged low-intensity conflict, Salamey warns.

