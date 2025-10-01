https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/us-federal-shutdown-begins-amid-deadlock-in-congress-1122892178.html

US Federal Shutdown Begins Amid Deadlock in Congress

The US federal government has once again entered a partial shutdown after the Republicans and the Democrats failed to reach an agreement on stop-gap funding... 01.10.2025, Sputnik International

The 2024 fiscal year wrapped up on September 30, yet Congress has not been able to agree on a budget for the upcoming year. This deadlock stems from a heated standoff between the Republicans and the Democrats in the Senate, where the Republicans do not possess the needed majority.Senate Democrats rejected the House-passed version of a continuing resolution that would fund the federal government for an additional seven weeks, until November 21. They argued that the GOP-authored funding bill does not adequately address their concerns regarding the healthcare policy.In contrast, Republicans argued that their version of the continuing resolution, aimed at preventing a government shutdown, is a "clean" proposal that keeps current spending levels intact while allowing additional time to negotiate full appropriations bills for Fiscal Year 2025.In recent days, US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and GOP leadership have asserted that if a government shutdown occurs, the Democrats will bear full responsibility for it.As a potential shutdown looms, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated on Tuesday that around 750,000 federal employees may be furloughed daily, resulting in a total daily compensation cost of approximately $400 million.The longest federal government shutdown in US history lasted 35 days, from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019. This shutdown occurred during President Donald Trump’s first administration and was triggered by a political impasse over $5.7 billion in funding for a wall on the US border with Mexico.

