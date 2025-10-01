https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/venezuelan-parliament-ratified-strategic-partnership-agreement-with-russia-1122892736.html
Venezuelan Parliament Ratified Strategic Partnership Agreement With Russia
The Venezuelan National Assembly has said that it unanimously approved a law ratifying the strategic partnership and cooperation agreement with Russia.
"The Assembly has unanimously approved the strategic partnership agreement between Venezuela and Russia," the parliament said on X on late Tuesday. Parliament Speaker Jorge Rodriguez described the document as "the most authentic expression of brotherhood and a new way of relations between peoples and governments." Against the backdrop of a resurgence in neo-fascist and Nazi manifestations, he said, Venezuela and Russia demonstrate fraternal relations and a strong willingness to cooperate. According to the parliament, the agreement strengthens cooperation in political and economic spheres, including trade development, energy and multidisciplinary projects. Key priorities include exploration and development of new oil and gas fields, expanding their commercialization, modernizing electric power infrastructure, and joint space projects – notably the creation of a GLONASS satellite navigation station in Venezuela. The agreement is set for 10 years with the possibility of extension. At the end of the ratification ceremony, the parliament's speaker handed the signed treaty to Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov. Following approval, the law will be submitted to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for further implementation.
"The Assembly has unanimously approved the strategic partnership agreement between Venezuela and Russia," the parliament said on X on late Tuesday.
Parliament Speaker Jorge Rodriguez described the document as "the most authentic expression of brotherhood and a new way of relations between peoples and governments." Against the backdrop of a resurgence in neo-fascist and Nazi manifestations, he said, Venezuela and Russia demonstrate fraternal relations and a strong willingness to cooperate.
According to the parliament, the agreement strengthens cooperation
in political and economic spheres, including trade development, energy and multidisciplinary projects. Key priorities include exploration and development of new oil and gas fields, expanding their commercialization, modernizing electric power infrastructure, and joint space projects – notably the creation of a GLONASS satellite navigation station in Venezuela.
The agreement is set for 10 years with the possibility of extension. At the end of the ratification ceremony, the parliament's speaker handed the signed treaty to Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov.
Following approval, the law will be submitted to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for further implementation.