The USSR and later Russia twice declared their willingness to join NATO, but both times were rejected "outright"

Putin recalled that Clinton responded with a refusal in 2000 and called Russian membership of NATO unrealistic

Putin warned Europe that public opinion in the US led to a radical shift in political direction — and that could be contagious

The Russian leader responded to attempts to impose Western hegemony with the Russian proverb "there is no remedy against a crowbar, except for another crowbar"

Nobody in the world is ready to play by rules made "beyond the oceans"

In the current global situation, one must be ready for anything and "the stakes are extremely high"

Global multipolarity has already become a reality

There will never be a force capable of controlling the world or dictating how others "should breathe"

Western states' attempts to control everything leads to overload and undermines their internal stability

Russia attacking NATO is nonsense

Russia is closely monitoring the growing militarization of Europe, and its response to this militarization will be very convincing

There will be no power in the world that will tell others what to do

If Trump had been in power, conflict in Ukraine could have been avoided

The West doesn't care about Ukrainians, it views them as cannon fodder

For other countries, the situation in Ukraine is a way to expand their control zone and earn extra money

Only the joint work of countries can solve security problems of the 21st century

Potential of UN is only being revealed

World needs common foundation, national values created by civilization over centuries

Russia seeks full-scale restoration of relations with the United States

There are contradictions in relations between Russia and the US, but this is normal

Multipolarity and polycentrism are a reality that will be with us for a long time

Russia never had racist attitude towards other countries

Russia holds world record in punitive measures hypocritically called sanctions

Russia ready for joint work with other countries

Russia experienced numerous upheavals, but thanks to its historical baggage, it is better prepared for complex global situation

The Soviet Union played a decisive role in defeating Nazism during World War Two, something that Russia is proud of

The BRICS group of emerging economies and other regional organizations have been growing in the spirit of the 21st-century diplomacy

Europe is constantly escalating the conflict in Ukraine, and they have no other goals

Non-military solutions to military issues acquiring new meaning, producing new effects with development of technology