Highlights of Putin's Speech at Valdai Club Plenary Session

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the plenary session of the 22nd annual Valdai Discussion Club meeting.
Key Statements from Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Valdai Club Plenary Session:
The USSR and later Russia twice declared their willingness to join NATO, but both times were rejected "outright"
Putin recalled that Clinton responded with a refusal in 2000 and called Russian membership of NATO unrealistic
Putin warned Europe that public opinion in the US led to a radical shift in political direction — and that could be contagious
The Russian leader responded to attempts to impose Western hegemony with the Russian proverb "there is no remedy against a crowbar, except for another crowbar"
Nobody in the world is ready to play by rules made "beyond the oceans"
In the current global situation, one must be ready for anything and "the stakes are extremely high"
Global multipolarity has already become a reality
There will never be a force capable of controlling the world or dictating how others "should breathe"
Western states’ attempts to control everything leads to overload and undermines their internal stability
Russia attacking NATO is nonsense
Russia is closely monitoring the growing militarization of Europe, and its response to this militarization will be very convincing
There will be no power in the world that will tell others what to do
If Trump had been in power, conflict in Ukraine could have been avoided
The West doesn’t care about Ukrainians, it views them as cannon fodder
For other countries, the situation in Ukraine is a way to expand their control zone and earn extra money
Only the joint work of countries can solve security problems of the 21st century
Potential of UN is only being revealed
World needs common foundation, national values created by civilization over centuries
Russia seeks full-scale restoration of relations with the United States
There are contradictions in relations between Russia and the US, but this is normal
Multipolarity and polycentrism are a reality that will be with us for a long time
Russia never had racist attitude towards other countries
Russia holds world record in punitive measures hypocritically called sanctions
Russia ready for joint work with other countries
Russia experienced numerous upheavals, but thanks to its historical baggage, it is better prepared for complex global situation
The Soviet Union played a decisive role in defeating Nazism during World War Two, something that Russia is proud of
The BRICS group of emerging economies and other regional organizations have been growing in the spirit of the 21st-century diplomacy
Europe is constantly escalating the conflict in Ukraine, and they have no other goals
Non-military solutions to military issues acquiring new meaning, producing new effects with development of technology
Some leading European societies are disappointed with their political elites