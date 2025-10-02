https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/israeli-navy-intercepts-several-global-sumud-flotilla-vessels---foreign-ministry-1122896441.html

Israeli Navy Intercepts Several Global Sumud Flotilla Vessels - Foreign Ministry

The Israeli navy has intercepted several Global Sumud Flotilla vessels and is transferring their passengers to an Israeli port, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Already several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped, and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port," the ministry said in a statement.The Global Sumud Flotilla, a mission consisting of more than 40 civilian boats, earlier reported being intercepted by the Israeli Navy 130 kilometers from the Gaza Strip coast.The Israeli Navy intentionally rammed one of the Global Sumud Flotilla's vessels and used water cannons against several others, the flotilla said in a statement."The Israeli occupation navy forces are using active aggression on the Global Sumud Flotilla. Florida vessel has been deliberately rammed at sea. Yulara, Meteque and others have been targeted with water cannons," the statement said.Cyber-attacks disabled communications and targeted steering systems before the seizures, Necmettin Çalışkan, a member of the Turkish parliament and a participant in the Sumud flotilla, told Sputnik.The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called Israel's seizure of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, a terrorist attack and a violation of international law, calling on the UN to take "immediate action.""The attack by Israeli forces in international waters on the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was en route to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, is an act of terrorism that gravely violates international law and endangers the lives of innocent civilians," the statement read.

