Journalists From Indonesia Join SputnikPro Project
The first module of the SputnikPro project, focused on the work of war correspondents, was held for journalists from the Indonesian online portal Senayan Post.
Senior correspondent at the Main Information Directorate’s Diplomatic Desk, Alexander Kharchenko, shared his experience covering events in conflict zonesand provided practical advice on working in modern combat environments with the active use of drones and advanced satellite systems.Indonesian journalists actively participated in the discussion, showing keen interest in the topic.Senayan Post Editor-in-Chief Mushab Muqaddas expressed gratitude, saying, “Thank you to the Sputnik team for organizing this event. Meeting with Alexander Kharchenko, especially ahead of the Indonesian Armed Forces Day in October, is of great practical importance to us.”
