Pakistan Joins SputnikPro Project as a New Participant Country

Sputnik International News Agency and Radio has held a masterclass on the future of the international media industry for journalists from the Pakistan Information Academy (ISA).

The webinar was the first in the history of the SputnikPro project to be held exclusively for Pakistani media professionals.The session, led by International Cooperation Director Vasily Pushkov, addressed key industry questions of whether social platforms can be trusted in the age of 'deepfakes', how audience trust in digital media will evolve, which media are worth investing in and what formats will be popular in future.He thanked the Information Academy for hosting the event, "which includes the most prominent representatives of the media landscape of this wonderful country."Pushkov hoped that the meeting "will be an excellent start for dozens of different projects and a strong friendship between our media outlets."Participants praised the masterclass. Academy representative Maria Sohail said the training was "very close to my heart!"Sohail's colleague Noor Ann also stressed the importance of the "very valuable webinar" which "will help us find more interesting approaches to journalism in the future."

