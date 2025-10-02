https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/russia-ukraine-exchange-pows-under-formula-185-for-185-1122898724.html

Russia, Ukraine Exchange POWs Under Formula 185 For 185

Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war under the "185 for 185" formula, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday. 02.10.2025, Sputnik International

"In accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on July 23 of this year in Istanbul, 185 Russian servicepeople were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 185 Ukrainian armed forces prisoners of war were transferred," the ministry said in a statement.Additionally, 20 civilians have been returned from the territory controlled by Kiev, the ministry said.

