Russia, Ukraine Each Swap 84 Prisoners of War on August 14
Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 84 prisoners of war on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"On August 14 of this year, 84 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 84 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian armed forces were transferred," the ministry said in a statement. Currently, Russian soldiers are in Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance, the ministry added.
Russia, Ukraine Each Swap 84 Prisoners of War on August 14

11:56 GMT 14.08.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 84 prisoners of war on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"On August 14 of this year, 84 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 84 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian armed forces were transferred," the ministry said in a statement.
Currently, Russian soldiers are in Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance, the ministry added.
"The United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation efforts during the return of Russian servicemen from captivity," the statement read.
