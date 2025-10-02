https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/stance-of-european-countries-complicates-peace-process-regarding-ukraine--kremlin-spox-1122899388.html

Stance of European Countries Complicates Peace Process Regarding Ukraine – Kremlin Spox

Stance of European Countries Complicates Peace Process Regarding Ukraine – Kremlin Spox

Europe is effectively excluding the Kiev regime from continuing negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Right now, from our perspective, the main factor [complicating the peace process in Ukraine] is, of course, the position of the EU, the position of European countries, which are in every way encouraging the Kiev regime to continue the war, and by encouraging the continuation of the war, they are in fact removing the Kiev regime from continuing negotiations," Peskov told reporters.Europe is declaring the need to build new walls, although history has shown the absurdity of such actions, the spokesman added.Key statements by Peskov:

