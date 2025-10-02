International
LIVE: Putin Speaks at Valdai Plenary Session
Stance of European Countries Complicates Peace Process Regarding Ukraine – Kremlin Spox
Europe is effectively excluding the Kiev regime from continuing negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Right now, from our perspective, the main factor [complicating the peace process in Ukraine] is, of course, the position of the EU, the position of European countries, which are in every way encouraging the Kiev regime to continue the war, and by encouraging the continuation of the war, they are in fact removing the Kiev regime from continuing negotiations," Peskov told reporters.Europe is declaring the need to build new walls, although history has shown the absurdity of such actions, the spokesman added.Key statements by Peskov:
Stance of European Countries Complicates Peace Process Regarding Ukraine – Kremlin Spox

15:22 GMT 02.10.2025 (Updated: 15:33 GMT 02.10.2025)
An aerial view shows Red Square, in Moscow, Russia.
An aerial view shows Red Square, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
The position of European countries is complicating the peace process in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Right now, from our perspective, the main factor [complicating the peace process in Ukraine] is, of course, the position of the EU, the position of European countries, which are in every way encouraging the Kiev regime to continue the war, and by encouraging the continuation of the war, they are in fact removing the Kiev regime from continuing negotiations," Peskov told reporters.
Europe is declaring the need to build new walls, although history has shown the absurdity of such actions, the spokesman added.
Key statements by Peskov:
There is a "deep hysteria" in European countries that are trying to portray Russia as the villain
Europe's role in escalating the situation related to a possible war with Russia as maximal.
Trump’s peace efforts to resolve the situation in Ukraine are being shattered against the rocks of European militarism
Ukraine would have behaved differently if it had not felt provoked by Europe
Attempts to confiscate Russian assets are theft that cannot go unanswered
Europe understands Russia will not ignore appropriation of its assets, which is good
Kiev has not given Moscow any pragmatic or thoughtful response to the draft documents on the settlement of the Ukraine conflict
