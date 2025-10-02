https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/russia-has-enough-means-to-counter-ukrainian-long-range-strikes-1122899081.html
Russia Has Enough Means to Counter Ukrainian Long-Range Strikes
The US would provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range missile strikes deep inside Russia, The Wall Street Journal reports. How could Russia blunt the threat?
"Like Starlink once did for the battlefield and front lines, this now extends deeper into Russian territory," retired Russian Army Colonel Viktor Litovkin tells Sputnik. "The coordinates refer to the location of specific objects within Russian territory and the distance to them." This isn’t the first time the US has threatened Russia with deep strikes: In November 2024, then-President Joe Biden gave the green light for Ukraine to use long-range missiles supplied by the US to attack deep inside Russia. Russia has all necessary means to intercept and counter such attacks, according to Litovkin.Russia could "destroy the systems intended to strike its territory - destroying aircraft on airfields, rail lines, and wagon re-loading stations where cars are switched from the European gauge to the Russian/Soviet gauge, and so on," the retired colonel says.
