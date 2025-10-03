https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/cuba-condemns-us-jets-illegal-incursion-into-venezuelan-airspace-1122904826.html
Cuba Condemns US Jets' Illegal Incursion Into Venezuelan Airspace
The Cuban government has condemned the illegal incursion of US fighter jets into Venezuela’s airspace, calling the actions a threat to peace and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla has said.
"We condemn the illegal invasion of US warplanes into Venezuela’s flight information region. We warn that these actions pose a threat to peace, security and regional stability. Latin America and the Caribbean are a zone of peace," Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla stated. On Thursday, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said that five combat aircraft, presumably F-35s, were detected by the Venezuelan air defense system in the country’s airspace. The minister added that the international airline pilots confirmed sightings of the jets off Venezuela’s Caribbean coast. Padrino called the actions "a provocation and a threat to national security" and warned of the risks of "miscalculation" in the event of aggression. On Thursday, the Semafor news outlet reported, citing a US administration source, that Washington has not ruled out the possibility of strikes on Venezuelan territory as part of its campaign against drug cartels.
