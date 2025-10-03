https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/five-million-packs-of-critical-medicines-produced-by-moscow-biotech-company-1122907201.html
Five Million Packs of Critical Medicines Produced by Moscow Biotech Company
The biotech company BIOCAD produced 305,000 packs of medicines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases in the first six months of this year, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industry Maxim Liksutov reported.
BIOCAD is part of the pharmaceutical cluster and a resident of the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone. The company has been producing medicines for cancer and autoimmune diseases for four years.“As part of Mayor Sergey Sobyanin’s directives to ensure medicine security, the city signs offset contracts with pharmaceutical companies, guaranteeing sales in exchange for investments in production creation and modernization. This allows companies to invest in technology development, R&D, and scientific research while supplying products under city contracts and to the market. Under such a contract, BIOCAD built the PK-137 production complex, which has produced five million packs of medicines for socially significant diseases since 2021,” Liksutov said, as reported by the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.Two million packs were supplied to Moscow hospitals, while another three million were distributed across Russia's regions.The pharmaceutical production facility is located in Technopolis Moscow at Alabushevo. Under the offset agreement, the company set up production of 18 international nonproprietary medicines for cancer and autoimmune diseases, included in Russia’s list of essential and vital medicines.Anatoly Garbuzov, head of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy, noted that the investor had built and launched a 43,000-square-meter production facility and created over 300 new jobs.Over eight years, the Moscow government signed 35 offset contracts for supplying medicines, medical devices, dairy products, infrastructure elements, traction batteries for electric transport, compact electric utility machinery, elevator equipment, and more. The total procurement volume under these contracts will exceed 700 billion rubles, creating over 9,000 new jobs and generating investments of more than 126 billion rubles in production development.Under nine offset contracts, investors have completed construction and modernization of production facilities, with deliveries already underway for city needs.
