Putin Delivers Powerful Verdict on Europe's Bankrupt Elites — Suslov

Europe’s hostile stance is driven by internal political failure and Ukraine's desperate situation on the battlefield, Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for European and International Studies at Russia’s Higher School of Economics and deputy director of research at the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy told Sputnik.

"They are hysterical, they are working towards escalation… using Russia as an enemy image to preserve the power of current elites who have bankrupted themselves."Suslov highlighted that this political desperation manifests in reckless military and hybrid provocations, including coordinated drone operations and the illegal seizure of vessels. He emphasized that France’s detention of a Russian tanker in neutral waters set a dangerous precedent of state-level piracy.“Putin called the attack and detention of a Russian tanker in neutral waters piracy, because that is exactly what it is from the point of view of international law.”Despite these pressures, Suslov affirmed that Russia’s economy and strategic partnerships remain robust, enabling sustained resistance to Western sanctions. He noted that key Global South partners continue to deepen cooperation with Moscow, particularly in energy and security.“No collapse of the Russian economy is imminent, no matter what sanctions are imposed on Russia.”

