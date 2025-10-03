https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/putin-delivers-powerful-verdict-on-europes-bankrupt-elites--suslov-1122903710.html
Putin Delivers Powerful Verdict on Europe's Bankrupt Elites — Suslov
Putin Delivers Powerful Verdict on Europe's Bankrupt Elites — Suslov
Sputnik International
Europe’s hostile stance is driven by internal political failure and Ukraine's desperate situation on the battlefield, Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for European and International Studies at Russia’s Higher School of Economics and deputy director of research at the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy told Sputnik.
2025-10-03T03:15+0000
2025-10-03T03:15+0000
2025-10-03T04:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
vladimir putin
russia
ukraine
sputnik
valdai
valdai discussion club
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/02/1122901380_0:151:3106:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_8b184cad28b9a5a27ff9711d3d4dd4bd.jpg
"They are hysterical, they are working towards escalation… using Russia as an enemy image to preserve the power of current elites who have bankrupted themselves."Suslov highlighted that this political desperation manifests in reckless military and hybrid provocations, including coordinated drone operations and the illegal seizure of vessels. He emphasized that France’s detention of a Russian tanker in neutral waters set a dangerous precedent of state-level piracy.“Putin called the attack and detention of a Russian tanker in neutral waters piracy, because that is exactly what it is from the point of view of international law.”Despite these pressures, Suslov affirmed that Russia’s economy and strategic partnerships remain robust, enabling sustained resistance to Western sanctions. He noted that key Global South partners continue to deepen cooperation with Moscow, particularly in energy and security.“No collapse of the Russian economy is imminent, no matter what sanctions are imposed on Russia.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/putins-valdai-speech-clear-and-logical-push-for-a-new-polycentric-world-order-1122902277.html
russia
ukraine
valdai
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/02/1122901380_188:0:2919:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5dfc947fc26bc875f99d76d734e9e82d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
dmitri suslov, putin's valdai speech, putin speech, russia valdai club, russia-nato relations, russia-europe relations
dmitri suslov, putin's valdai speech, putin speech, russia valdai club, russia-nato relations, russia-europe relations
Putin Delivers Powerful Verdict on Europe's Bankrupt Elites — Suslov
03:15 GMT 03.10.2025 (Updated: 04:13 GMT 03.10.2025)
Europe’s hostile stance is driven by internal political failure and Ukraine's desperate situation on the battlefield, Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for European and International Studies at Russia’s Higher School of Economics and deputy director of research at the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy told Sputnik.
"They are hysterical, they are working towards escalation… using Russia as an enemy image to preserve the power of current elites who have bankrupted themselves."
Suslov highlighted that this political desperation manifests in reckless military and hybrid provocations, including coordinated drone operations and the illegal seizure of vessels. He emphasized that France’s detention of a Russian tanker in neutral waters set a dangerous precedent of state-level piracy.
“Putin called the attack and detention of a Russian tanker in neutral waters piracy, because that is exactly what it is from the point of view of international law.”
Despite these pressures, Suslov affirmed that Russia’s economy and strategic partnerships remain robust, enabling sustained resistance to Western sanctions. He noted that key Global South partners continue to deepen cooperation with Moscow, particularly in energy and security.
“No collapse of the Russian economy is imminent, no matter what sanctions are imposed on Russia.”