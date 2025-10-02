International
LIVE: Putin Speaks at Valdai Plenary Session
Analysis
Putin's Valdai Speech: 'Clear and Logical' Push for a New Polycentric World Order
The Russian president has given his annual keynote address at the Valdai Discussion Club. Sputnik asked a pair of leading Eurasia-based experts to weigh in.
2025-10-02T17:19+0000
2025-10-02T17:19+0000
“He reflected the changing international system as polycentric/multipolar, where the interests of all countries need to be reflected, and that this is possible if the security of countries is considered,” retired Jawaharlal Nehru University professor and Russia specialist Dr. Anuradha Chenoy told Sputnik.Decolonization of the MindThe new wave of decolonization of the Global South which Putin mentioned is about the “decolonization of the mind and narrative,” Chenoy explained, emphasizing that developing nations have become a majority that won’t tolerate domination, and that the West “can no longer contain neo-colonial mindsets.”India is a prime example, the observer said, pointing to New Delhi’s efforts to protect its economic and political sovereignty, and role in building a new multipolar world.Compelling arguments for a fair world orderEurope Chiefly Responsible for Ukraine Bloodbath“Europe’s push for Ukraine’s Western alignment and failure to enforce the Minsk agreements provoked Russia’s response. Arming Ukraine and following US strategies, like Hegseth’s ‘division of labor’ (Europe takes over Ukraine conflict’s burden while the US can switch focus on China), Europe drives the conflict, prioritizing fighting Russia over seeking peace and stability,” Giuliano summed up.
Putin's Valdai Speech: 'Clear and Logical' Push for a New Polycentric World Order

17:19 GMT 02.10.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his address at Valdai. October 2, 2025.
The Russian president has given his annual keynote address at the Valdai Discussion Club. Sputnik asked a pair of leading Eurasia-based experts to weigh in.
“He reflected the changing international system as polycentric/multipolar, where the interests of all countries need to be reflected, and that this is possible if the security of countries is considered,” retired Jawaharlal Nehru University professor and Russia specialist Dr. Anuradha Chenoy told Sputnik.
“Putin’s speech…focused on the need for peace, plurality, co-existence of all cultures and races. He had hope that peace will come for this multipolar world. He also said hegemony and bloc politics are not possible in the current structure of polycentric world,” Chenoy recounted.
Russia
Highlights of Putin's Speech at Valdai Club Plenary Session
15:55 GMT

Decolonization of the Mind

The new wave of decolonization of the Global South which Putin mentioned is about the “decolonization of the mind and narrative,” Chenoy explained, emphasizing that developing nations have become a majority that won’t tolerate domination, and that the West “can no longer contain neo-colonial mindsets.”
India is a prime example, the observer said, pointing to New Delhi’s efforts to protect its economic and political sovereignty, and role in building a new multipolar world.
Compelling arguments for a fair world order
“Putin’s Valdai address was a brilliant defense of Russia’s strength and vision for a multipolar world,” Hong Kong-based geopolitical analyst Angelo Giuliano said. “He exposed Western sanctions as futile, championed BRICS, and critiqued Western hegemony, urging a fair global order.”

Europe Chiefly Responsible for Ukraine Bloodbath

“Europe’s push for Ukraine’s Western alignment and failure to enforce the Minsk agreements provoked Russia’s response. Arming Ukraine and following US strategies, like Hegseth’s ‘division of labor’ (Europe takes over Ukraine conflict’s burden while the US can switch focus on China), Europe drives the conflict, prioritizing fighting Russia over seeking peace and stability,” Giuliano summed up.
Russia
Putin Speaks at Valdai Plenary Session
15:19 GMT
