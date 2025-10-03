https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/putins-valdai-speech-contrast-to-western-israel-support-1122904238.html
Putin's Valdai Speech: Contrast to Western Israel Support
Putin's Valdai Speech: Contrast to Western Israel Support
Sputnik International
Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Tehran University professor and political analyst, told Sputnik that Putin demonstrated clear moral leadership on Palestine during his Valdai address.
2025-10-03T03:41+0000
2025-10-03T03:41+0000
2025-10-03T04:32+0000
world
vladimir putin
donald trump
seyed mohammad marandi
valdai
valdai discussion club
gaza strip
israel-gaza conflict
sputnik
palestine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/03/1122903887_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8f6a076808280192f5170b1a32f46296.jpg
"Western countries have enabled this genocide, they've supported the genocide, whereas the Russians have been seeking to find a solution to end this horrific chapter in human history."He added that President Putin correctly identified Hamas as an essential part of any Palestinian peace process.On Monday, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the situation in Gaza. The proposal calls for an immediate ceasefire on the condition that hostages are released within 72 hours.The plan also stipulates that Hamas and other groups must agree not to take part in governing Gaza, either directly or indirectly. Control of the enclave would be handed over to technocratic authorities under the supervision of an international body headed by Trump himself.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/russia-stands-firm-on-two-state-solution-to-resolve-palestinian-israeli-conflict-1122831960.html
valdai
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Putin's Valdai Speech: Contrast to Western Israel support
Sputnik International
Putin's Valdai Speech: Contrast to Western Israel support
2025-10-03T03:41+0000
true
PT1M23S
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/03/1122903887_238:0:1678:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_530a4537d9479a13b495af0d2876000f.jpg
No peace in Gaza can exclude Hamas - Marandi
Sputnik International
No peace in Gaza can exclude Hamas - Marandi
2025-10-03T03:41+0000
true
PT0M56S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
mohammad marandi, putin's valdai speech, putin's speech, russia's stance on gaza, gaza peace plan
mohammad marandi, putin's valdai speech, putin's speech, russia's stance on gaza, gaza peace plan
Putin's Valdai Speech: Contrast to Western Israel Support
03:41 GMT 03.10.2025 (Updated: 04:32 GMT 03.10.2025)
Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Tehran University professor and political analyst, told Sputnik that Putin demonstrated clear moral leadership on Palestine during his Valdai address.
"Western countries have enabled this genocide, they've supported the genocide, whereas the Russians have been seeking to find a solution to end this horrific chapter in human history."
He added that President Putin correctly identified Hamas as an essential part of any Palestinian peace process.
“President Putin is saying is that, for any solution, the Palestinian people collectively must have their rights recognized and their voices heard.”
On Monday, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the situation in Gaza. The proposal calls for an immediate ceasefire on the condition that hostages are released within 72 hours.
The plan also stipulates that Hamas and other groups must agree not to take part in governing Gaza, either directly or indirectly. Control of the enclave would be handed over to technocratic authorities under the supervision of an international body headed by Trump himself.