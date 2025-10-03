International
Putin's Valdai Speech: Contrast to Western Israel Support
Putin's Valdai Speech: Contrast to Western Israel Support
Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Tehran University professor and political analyst, told Sputnik that Putin demonstrated clear moral leadership on Palestine during his Valdai address.
"Western countries have enabled this genocide, they've supported the genocide, whereas the Russians have been seeking to find a solution to end this horrific chapter in human history."He added that President Putin correctly identified Hamas as an essential part of any Palestinian peace process.On Monday, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the situation in Gaza. The proposal calls for an immediate ceasefire on the condition that hostages are released within 72 hours.The plan also stipulates that Hamas and other groups must agree not to take part in governing Gaza, either directly or indirectly. Control of the enclave would be handed over to technocratic authorities under the supervision of an international body headed by Trump himself.
Putin's Valdai Speech: Contrast to Western Israel support
Putin's Valdai Speech: Contrast to Western Israel Support

Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Tehran University professor and political analyst, told Sputnik that Putin demonstrated clear moral leadership on Palestine during his Valdai address.
"Western countries have enabled this genocide, they've supported the genocide, whereas the Russians have been seeking to find a solution to end this horrific chapter in human history."
Russia Stands Firm on Two-State Solution to Resolve Palestinian-Israeli Conflict
He added that President Putin correctly identified Hamas as an essential part of any Palestinian peace process.
“President Putin is saying is that, for any solution, the Palestinian people collectively must have their rights recognized and their voices heard.”
On Monday, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the situation in Gaza. The proposal calls for an immediate ceasefire on the condition that hostages are released within 72 hours.
The plan also stipulates that Hamas and other groups must agree not to take part in governing Gaza, either directly or indirectly. Control of the enclave would be handed over to technocratic authorities under the supervision of an international body headed by Trump himself.
