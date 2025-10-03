Some 1.3Mln Members of US Military Not Being Paid Because of Government Shutdown - White House

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/some-13mln-members-of-us-military-not-being-paid-because-of-government-shutdown---white-house-1122908723.html
WASHINGTON, October 3 (Sputnik) - US troops have been left without pay thanks to the shutdown of the federal government, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Friday.
The federal government shut down Wednesday amid partisan deadlock in Congress over spending.As hundreds of thousands of federal workers and military service members were furloughed without pay and an array of services cut off, Republican and Democratic lawmakers and White House officials (whose salaries are safe) have launched a meme war online, demanding that the other side back down.President Trump has threatened to use the shutdown to slash federal departments.
"The 1.3 million men and women of America's Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Space Force, who serve honorably and put their lives on the line to defend us all are not being paid," Leavitt said in a briefing.
The federal government shut down Wednesday amid partisan deadlock in Congress over spending.
As hundreds of thousands of federal workers and military service members were furloughed without pay and an array of services cut off, Republican and Democratic lawmakers and White House officials (whose salaries are safe) have launched a meme war online, demanding that the other side back down.
President Trump has threatened to use the shutdown to slash federal departments.