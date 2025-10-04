https://sputnikglobe.com/20251004/brics-helps-strengthen-russia-indonesia-economic-ties-1122909653.html
BRICS Helps Strengthen Russia-Indonesia Economic Ties
The BRICS alliance opens new opportunities for strengthening economic ties between Moscow and Jakarta, Indonesian Trade Minister Budi Santoso said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Cooperation [between Indonesia and Russia] in investment, energy, and infrastructure is growing. Forums like BRICS open new opportunities for strengthening economic ties," Indonesian Trade Minister Budi Santoso said in an interview with Sputnik.He said Russia is a strategic partner in developing Indonesia's inclusive and sustainable trade. Russian oil product supplies to Indonesia have increased significantly, Budi Santoso said."Regarding energy, Indonesia's imports of oil products from Russia (fuel oil, naphtha, diesel) have increased significantly," he pointed out.He said Russia supplied Indonesia with energy products worth $874.7 million in 2024.
BRICS Helps Strengthen Russia-Indonesia Economic Ties
"Cooperation [between Indonesia and Russia] in investment, energy, and infrastructure is growing. Forums like BRICS open new opportunities for strengthening economic ties," Indonesian Trade Minister Budi Santoso said in an interview with Sputnik.
He said Russia is a strategic partner in developing Indonesia's inclusive and sustainable trade.
Indonesia joined BRICS in early 2025. BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, the group was joined by Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the UAE in 2024, and Indonesia became a full member of BRICS in 2025.
Russian oil product supplies to Indonesia have increased significantly, Budi Santoso said.
"Regarding energy, Indonesia's imports of oil products from Russia (fuel oil, naphtha, diesel) have increased significantly," he pointed out.
He said Russia supplied Indonesia with energy products worth $874.7 million in 2024.