BRICS Helps Strengthen Russia-Indonesia Economic Ties

The BRICS alliance opens new opportunities for strengthening economic ties between Moscow and Jakarta, Indonesian Trade Minister Budi Santoso said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Cooperation [between Indonesia and Russia] in investment, energy, and infrastructure is growing. Forums like BRICS open new opportunities for strengthening economic ties," Indonesian Trade Minister Budi Santoso said in an interview with Sputnik.He said Russia is a strategic partner in developing Indonesia's inclusive and sustainable trade. Russian oil product supplies to Indonesia have increased significantly, Budi Santoso said."Regarding energy, Indonesia's imports of oil products from Russia (fuel oil, naphtha, diesel) have increased significantly," he pointed out.He said Russia supplied Indonesia with energy products worth $874.7 million in 2024.

