Czech Movement ANO Leads Elections With 38.27% After 50% of Votes Counted - Report

The opposition ANO (Action of Dissatisfied Citizens) movement, led by former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, is leading in the Czech parliamentary elections with 38.27% of the votes after counting the ballots in 50% of polling stations.

The ruling SPOLU (Together) coalition led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala comes in second with 20.31% of the votes, the Czech TV reported. The turnout was 68.35%, the report said.

