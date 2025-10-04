Czech Movement ANO Leads Elections With 38.27% After 50% of Votes Counted - Report

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251004/czech-movement-ano-leads-elections-with-3827-after-50-of-votes-counted---report-1122910539.html
The opposition ANO (Action of Dissatisfied Citizens) movement, led by former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, is leading in the Czech parliamentary elections with 38.27% of the votes after counting the ballots in 50% of polling stations.
The ruling SPOLU (Together) coalition led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala comes in second with 20.31% of the votes, the Czech TV reported. The turnout was 68.35%, the report said.
14:47 GMT 04.10.2025 (Updated: 14:49 GMT 04.10.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The opposition ANO (Action of Dissatisfied Citizens) movement, led by former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, is leading in the Czech parliamentary elections with 38.27% of the votes after counting the ballots in 50% of polling stations, the country's media reported on Saturday, citing the Czech statistical office.
The ruling SPOLU (Together) coalition led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala comes in second with 20.31% of the votes, the Czech TV reported.
The turnout was 68.35%, the report said.
