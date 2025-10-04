International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251004/czech-movement-ano-leads-elections-with-3827-after-50-of-votes-counted---report-1122910539.html
Czech Movement ANO Leads Elections With 38.27% After 50% of Votes Counted - Report
Czech Movement ANO Leads Elections With 38.27% After 50% of Votes Counted - Report
Sputnik International
The opposition ANO (Action of Dissatisfied Citizens) movement, led by former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, is leading in the Czech parliamentary elections with 38.27% of the votes after counting the ballots in 50% of polling stations.
2025-10-04T14:47+0000
2025-10-04T14:49+0000
world
andrej babis
petr fiala
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/04/1122910615_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_95aeef8360e52750e251b314fe2c7960.jpg
The ruling SPOLU (Together) coalition led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala comes in second with 20.31% of the votes, the Czech TV reported. The turnout was 68.35%, the report said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/over-half-of-czechs-not-willing-to-defend-their-country-if-necessary---poll-1120936591.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/04/1122910615_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c545a20789061a224eea98242f58ad12.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
czech republic elections
czech republic elections

Czech Movement ANO Leads Elections With 38.27% After 50% of Votes Counted - Report

14:47 GMT 04.10.2025 (Updated: 14:49 GMT 04.10.2025)
© AP Photo / Darko Bandic A woman prepares to cast her ballot for a general election at a poling station in Brno, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.
A woman prepares to cast her ballot for a general election at a poling station in Brno, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2025
© AP Photo / Darko Bandic
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The opposition ANO (Action of Dissatisfied Citizens) movement, led by former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, is leading in the Czech parliamentary elections with 38.27% of the votes after counting the ballots in 50% of polling stations, the country's media reported on Saturday, citing the Czech statistical office.
The ruling SPOLU (Together) coalition led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala comes in second with 20.31% of the votes, the Czech TV reported.
The turnout was 68.35%, the report said.
Czech Soldier engaging - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2024
World
Over Half of Czechs Not Willing to Defend Their Country If Necessary - Poll
20 November 2024, 04:36 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала