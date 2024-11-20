https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/over-half-of-czechs-not-willing-to-defend-their-country-if-necessary---poll-1120936591.html

Over Half of Czechs Not Willing to Defend Their Country If Necessary - Poll

Over Half of Czechs Not Willing to Defend Their Country If Necessary - Poll

Sputnik International

More than half of people in the Czech Republic are not prepared to defend their country if necessary, according to a survey by NMS Market Research.

2024-11-20T04:36+0000

2024-11-20T04:36+0000

2024-11-20T04:39+0000

world

russia-nato showdown

czech republic

nato

ukraine

prague

security

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1e/1082772297_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_169a6f3569c5119267553912e4fd4c0e.jpg

The Nation's Memory survey conducted by NMS Market Research revealed that four-fifths of Czechs believe that the security situation in Europe has worsened due to the conflict in Ukraine. Two-thirds of respondents fear that the conflict will escalate beyond Ukraine's borders. Most worryingly, more than half of Czechs would not be willing to protect their country if necessary. Only two out of ten respondents have a positive view of the country's military preparedness. At the same time, only 29% of respondents are ready to take part in the defense of the country, with 19% unable to give a clear answer," the Tuesday survey reads. In addition, respondents from the country's opposition are five times less supportive of Ukraine and twice as unwilling to defend the Czech Republic as supporters of the ruling party. Some 67% of respondents believe that NATO membership strengthens the country's defense capabilities, while the same percentage believe that Prague must enter a conflict if a member of the alliance is threatened. Two-thirds of respondents believe that NATO would provide direct military support to the country in the event of a direct threat, according to the survey. Some 94% of respondents fear an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. Doubts about the need for further support of Ukraine exist among people with a low level of education and less mobile. More than half of the respondents do not want to increase the involvement of NATO countries in the conflict. About 65% of respondents would support the introduction of compulsory military service, which was abolished in the country 20 years ago. The survey was conducted in November among 1,000 people all across the country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/no-indications-russia-preparing-to-use-nuclear-weapon-within-ukraine---pentagon-1120935865.html

czech republic

ukraine

prague

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

security europe, russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, czech ukraine, ukrainian conflict