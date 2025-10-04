https://sputnikglobe.com/20251004/hamas-position-on-peace-plan-responsible---representative-1122909989.html
Hamas Position on Peace Plan Responsible - Representative
Hamas' position on the plan was responsible, and the decision regarding Gaza and Palestine concerns all Palestinians, Hamas representative in Lebanon, Walid Kilani, told Sputnik.
Kilani explained that "the resistance leadership approached the plan with high responsibility in accordance with the interests of the Palestinian people, particularly regarding a ceasefire, as 9 out of 21 points concern the resistance and were accepted, while issues related to the Palestinian people require a unified Palestinian position."In response to the question of why Trump perceived Hamas' reaction positively, Kilani stated that "the US president wanted to include points in the agreement that would allow him to record an achievement worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, primarily the release of prisoners, so he was delighted with this reaction," and noted that "the focus is on Netanyahu's position and the Israeli side, and the essence is in the implementation."He stressed that "Palestinians are capable of governing themselves independently," and insisted on the need to "create an independent civil authority to govern the sector based on the Palestinian National Agreement according to the Beijing and Cairo agreements, through the appointment of a technocratic government to handle the affairs of the sector."On Monday, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end the two-year war in Gaza, which Israel has accepted. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. It stipulates that Hamas and other armed factions should have no role in governing Gaza, which will be entrusted to a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international board headed by Trump.
On Monday, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end the two-year war in Gaza, which Israel has accepted.
Hamas' position on the plan was responsible, and the decision regarding Gaza and Palestine concerns all Palestinians, Hamas representative in Lebanon, Walid Kilani, told Sputnik.
"Hamas did not view the plan as a whole package to be fully rejected or accepted, but rather as a document, parts of which require clarification and primary discussion."
Kilani explained that "the resistance leadership approached the plan with high responsibility in accordance with the interests of the Palestinian people, particularly regarding a ceasefire, as 9 out of 21 points concern the resistance and were accepted, while issues related to the Palestinian people require a unified Palestinian position."
In response to the question of why Trump perceived Hamas' reaction positively, Kilani stated that "the US president wanted to include points in the agreement that would allow him to record an achievement worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, primarily the release of prisoners, so he was delighted with this reaction," and noted that "the focus is on Netanyahu's position and the Israeli side, and the essence is in the implementation."
Regarding the governance of the Gaza Strip, Kilani emphasized that "all Palestinians, including Hamas, decide who governs the Gaza Strip, and the future of the Palestinian state and the departure of Hamas leaders from Gaza is a matter to be decided by the Palestinian people and all factions," adding that "the resistance did not intervene in the details because there are issues that it does not have exclusive rights over and cannot decide on its own."
He stressed that "Palestinians are capable of governing themselves independently," and insisted on the need to "create an independent civil authority to govern the sector based on the Palestinian National Agreement according to the Beijing and Cairo agreements, through the appointment of a technocratic government to handle the affairs of the sector."
On Monday, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end the two-year war in Gaza, which Israel has accepted. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. It stipulates that Hamas and other armed factions should have no role in governing Gaza, which will be entrusted to a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international board headed by Trump.