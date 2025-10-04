https://sputnikglobe.com/20251004/trump-says-hamas-ready-for-peace-israel-should-stop-strikes-on-gaza-1122908997.html

Trump Says Hamas Ready for Peace, Israel Should Stop Strikes on Gaza

US President Donald Trump has stated that the declaration issued by Palestinian movement Hamas of readiness for lasting peace means Israel should stop bombing Gaza immediately to enable the release of hostages.

"Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that," Trump said on Truth Social on Friday. "We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East." Earlier the Al Arabi broadcaster reported that Hamas had handed over a response to mediators regarding Trump's proposal on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, asking for clarification on certain points in the plan. Hamas said later that it had agreed to hand over governance of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian committee based on a nationwide consensus. Hamas also expressed its readiness to release all living Israeli hostages and hand over the bodies of the dead in accordance with Trump's plan, adding that the movement will participate in discussions on the future of the Gaza Strip within the framework of a pan-Palestinian structure. Israel's political leadership has instructed the army to halt its operation to capture Gaza City and minimize activity in the Strip following the warring parties' agreement to implement US President Donald Trump's peace plan, Israeli Army Radio (Galei Tzahal) reported.The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, following the response from Hamas, that Israel was immediately implementing the first phase of Trump's plan to free all hostages.After overnight assessments of the situation and negotiations with American representatives, the Israeli political leadership instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to reduce its activity in Gaza "to a minimum" and to conduct only defensive actions in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Army Radio reported in the early hours of Saturday.Galei Tzahal specified that this effectively means a halt to the operation to seize Gaza.An Israeli official told Axios that Netanyahu was surprised by Trump's response. The official said that Netanyahu emphasized during Friday consultations, held before Trump’s post on Truth Social, the need to coordinate with Washington on their response so as to ensure it doesn't become established that Hamas answered positively to Trump's plan.Meanwhile, according to the official, the Israeli negotiating team handling the hostage issue actually viewed Hamas' response as a positive reaction, Axios specified on Friday.On Monday, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The plan also stipulates that Hamas and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, both directly and indirectly. The enclave will be governed by a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international board headed by Trump.

