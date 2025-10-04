https://sputnikglobe.com/20251004/hamas-will-not-surrender-weapons-until-palestinian-national-army-created-1122910164.html
Hamas Will Not Surrender Weapons Until Palestinian National Army Created - Spokesperson
Hamas Will Not Surrender Weapons Until Palestinian National Army Created - Spokesperson
Sputnik International
The Palestinian movement Hamas' agreement to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip does not cover surrendering weapons of resistance, which is only possible after the establishment of a fully-fledged Palestinian state with a national army, Hamas spokesman in Lebanon Walid Kilani told Sputnik.
2025-10-04T11:03+0000
2025-10-04T11:03+0000
2025-10-04T11:04+0000
world
donald trump
palestinians
gaza strip
palestine
lebanon
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/09/1116700628_0:137:3153:1911_1920x0_80_0_0_ffd67d4ce40fed2b585443afa7a9b0a7.jpg
"Hamas has never considered surrendering its weapons and has never linked its consent to the terms of the agreement to this issue. Our stance is clear and firm: as long as the occupation continues, so will the resistance. Surrendering weapons is only possible once a fully-fledged Palestinian state has been established, with decision-making powers and a national army capable of protecting the Palestinian people," Kilani said. The main point in US President Donald Trump's proposal remains a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, with the Palestinian resistance willing to discuss the other conditions, the spokesman added. The issue of governing the Gaza Strip should be decided by the entire Palestinian nation, not just the Hamas movement, Kilani added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251004/hamas-position-on-peace-plan-responsible---representative-1122909989.html
gaza strip
palestine
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/09/1116700628_212:0:2943:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1526b41b783a56573aa9c7d17d2ed53d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the palestinian movement hamas' agreement to us president donald trump's proposal for a ceasefire in the gaza strip does not cover surrendering weapons of resistance, which is only possible after the establishment of a fully-fledged palestinian state with a national army, hamas spokesman in lebanon walid kilani told sputnik.
the palestinian movement hamas' agreement to us president donald trump's proposal for a ceasefire in the gaza strip does not cover surrendering weapons of resistance, which is only possible after the establishment of a fully-fledged palestinian state with a national army, hamas spokesman in lebanon walid kilani told sputnik.
Hamas Will Not Surrender Weapons Until Palestinian National Army Created - Spokesperson
11:03 GMT 04.10.2025 (Updated: 11:04 GMT 04.10.2025)
The Palestinian movement Hamas' agreement to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip does not cover surrendering weapons of resistance, which is only possible after the establishment of a fully-fledged Palestinian state with a national army, Hamas spokesman in Lebanon Walid Kilani told Sputnik.
"Hamas has never considered surrendering its weapons and has never linked its consent to the terms of the agreement to this issue. Our stance is clear and firm: as long as the occupation continues, so will the resistance. Surrendering weapons is only possible once a fully-fledged Palestinian state has been established, with decision-making powers and a national army capable of protecting the Palestinian people," Kilani said.
The main point in US President Donald Trump's proposal remains a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, with the Palestinian resistance willing to discuss the other conditions, the spokesman added.
"The central point emphasized by the movement is a ceasefire, while other details can be discussed and agreed upon. Therefore, agreement on a ceasefire also includes a clause prohibiting the displacement of Palestinians from their land," Kilani also said.
The issue of governing the Gaza Strip should be decided by the entire Palestinian nation, not just the Hamas movement, Kilani added.
"Agreement on certain points of Washington's plan was reached only to the extent that they meet the demands and aspirations of the Palestinian people, without affecting other principles — in particular, the issue of disarmament and control of the Gaza Strip, as this decision belongs to the entire Palestinian people, not just the Hamas movement," he said.