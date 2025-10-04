https://sputnikglobe.com/20251004/hamas-will-not-surrender-weapons-until-palestinian-national-army-created-1122910164.html

Hamas Will Not Surrender Weapons Until Palestinian National Army Created - Spokesperson

The Palestinian movement Hamas' agreement to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip does not cover surrendering weapons of resistance, which is only possible after the establishment of a fully-fledged Palestinian state with a national army, Hamas spokesman in Lebanon Walid Kilani told Sputnik.

"Hamas has never considered surrendering its weapons and has never linked its consent to the terms of the agreement to this issue. Our stance is clear and firm: as long as the occupation continues, so will the resistance. Surrendering weapons is only possible once a fully-fledged Palestinian state has been established, with decision-making powers and a national army capable of protecting the Palestinian people," Kilani said. The main point in US President Donald Trump's proposal remains a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, with the Palestinian resistance willing to discuss the other conditions, the spokesman added. The issue of governing the Gaza Strip should be decided by the entire Palestinian nation, not just the Hamas movement, Kilani added.

