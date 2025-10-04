https://sputnikglobe.com/20251004/protesters-in-georgias-tbilisi-storm-presidential-residence-police-use-pepper-spray-1122911119.html
Protesters in Georgia's Tbilisi Storm Presidential Residence, Police Use Pepper Spray
Protesters in Tbilisi have stormed the courtyard of the Georgian presidential residence, breaking through iron barriers, Georgian media reported on Saturday.
Law enforcement officers are using pepper spray to ward them off, the report said. The city administration installed the iron barriers at the entrance to the residence after it became known that protesters were moving towards it, according to the report. Georgia is holding local elections in 64 municipalities and districts across the country this Saturday.
