https://sputnikglobe.com/20251004/znpp-faces-serious-10-day-power-outage--grossi-1122909178.html
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Faces 'Serious' 10-Day Power Outage — IAEA Chief
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Faces 'Serious' 10-Day Power Outage — IAEA Chief
Sputnik International
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi called the 10-day power outage at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant a "serious" situation for nuclear safety.
2025-10-04T03:54+0000
2025-10-04T03:54+0000
2025-10-04T04:30+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
ukraine
russia
zaporozhye
zaporozhye npp
zaporozhye region
dirty bomb provocation
dirty bomb threat
ukraine's dirty bomb plans
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117760323_0:244:2730:1780_1920x0_80_0_0_cbb462f277fac8ab13fe5e57824e6b11.jpg
The IAEA said in a statement the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has relied on emergency back-up electricity for the past ten days. According to the IAEA, this outage is the longest of ten similar incidents that have occurred at the plant since the start of the military conflict in Ukraine. On September 23, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant lost external power supply after a Ukrainian attack. The plant's backup diesel generators provide power for the station's own needs, which are necessary to ensure safety. The backup line of the station was disconnected on May 7. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, near the city of Energodar. It is the largest nuclear plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The plant has six power units, with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each, all of which are currently in a state of so-called cold shutdown. In October 2022, the nuclear power plant came under Russia's control and has since been routinely targeted in Ukrainian attacks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/zaporozhye-npp-targeted-again-ukrainian-drone-neutralized-mid-air-1122775429.html
ukraine
russia
zaporozhye
zaporozhye region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117760323_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a43e446a3a830889c67d1d9280682534.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
znpp attacks, znpp nuclear catastrophe, ukraine-russia nuclear plants, ukraine attacks nuclear power plants, grossi on ukraine attacks
znpp attacks, znpp nuclear catastrophe, ukraine-russia nuclear plants, ukraine attacks nuclear power plants, grossi on ukraine attacks
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Faces 'Serious' 10-Day Power Outage — IAEA Chief
03:54 GMT 04.10.2025 (Updated: 04:30 GMT 04.10.2025)
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi called the 10-day power outage at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant a "serious" situation for nuclear safety.
The IAEA said in a statement the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has relied on emergency back-up electricity for the past ten days. According to the IAEA, this outage is the longest of ten similar incidents that have occurred at the plant since the start of the military conflict in Ukraine.
"For nuclear safety, this is still a very serious situation. I’m calling on both sides to do what is necessary to prevent a further deterioration. It is a question of political will, not whether it is technically possible, which it is,” Grossi said as quoted by the IAEA.
On September 23, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant lost external power supply after a Ukrainian attack. The plant's backup diesel generators provide power for the station's own needs, which are necessary to ensure safety. The backup line of the station was disconnected on May 7.
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, near the city of Energodar. It is the largest nuclear plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The plant has six power units, with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each, all of which are currently in a state of so-called cold shutdown. In October 2022, the nuclear power plant came under Russia's control and has since been routinely targeted in Ukrainian attacks.