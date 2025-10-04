https://sputnikglobe.com/20251004/znpp-faces-serious-10-day-power-outage--grossi-1122909178.html

Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Faces 'Serious' 10-Day Power Outage — IAEA Chief

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi called the 10-day power outage at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant a "serious" situation for nuclear safety.

The IAEA said in a statement the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has relied on emergency back-up electricity for the past ten days. According to the IAEA, this outage is the longest of ten similar incidents that have occurred at the plant since the start of the military conflict in Ukraine. On September 23, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant lost external power supply after a Ukrainian attack. The plant's backup diesel generators provide power for the station's own needs, which are necessary to ensure safety. The backup line of the station was disconnected on May 7. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, near the city of Energodar. It is the largest nuclear plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The plant has six power units, with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each, all of which are currently in a state of so-called cold shutdown. In October 2022, the nuclear power plant came under Russia's control and has since been routinely targeted in Ukrainian attacks.

