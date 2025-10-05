International
Ex-President Saakashvili Tried to Stage 'Maidan' in Georgia
Opposition from ex-president Saakashvili movement attempted a coup in Georgia for the fifth time - PM
Ex-President Saakashvili Tried to Stage 'Maidan' in Georgia

08:20 GMT 05.10.2025
Opposition members from the United National Movement party of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili attempted to stage a "Maidan" in Georgia for the fifth time, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.
"Yesterday there was an attempted government coup, which failed. We saw an attempt to stage a ‘National Maidan’... The ‘National Movement’ tried to stage a ‘Maidan’ for the fifth time," Kobakhidze stressed.
Earlier, Kobakhidze held the EU ambassador responsible for the unrest in Tbilisi, accusing him of supporting an attempt to overthrow the constitutional order.
The participants of the rally in Tbilisi are members of an agent network controlled from abroad, stated the secretary general of the ruling party, Georgian Dream, and the mayor of the capital, Kakha Kaladze.
