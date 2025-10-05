https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/ex-president-saakashvili-tried-to-stage-maidan-in-georgia-1122914420.html

Ex-President Saakashvili Tried to Stage 'Maidan' in Georgia

Opposition from ex-president Saakashvili movement attempted a coup in Georgia for the fifth time - PM

"Yesterday there was an attempted government coup, which failed. We saw an attempt to stage a ‘National Maidan’... The ‘National Movement’ tried to stage a ‘Maidan’ for the fifth time," Kobakhidze stressed. Earlier, Kobakhidze held the EU ambassador responsible for the unrest in Tbilisi, accusing him of supporting an attempt to overthrow the constitutional order. The participants of the rally in Tbilisi are members of an agent network controlled from abroad, stated the secretary general of the ruling party, Georgian Dream, and the mayor of the capital, Kakha Kaladze.

