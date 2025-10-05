https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/georgian-dream-party-wins-elections-in-all-64-municipalities-1122914752.html

Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party has won in all 64 municipalities in the local elections, data from the country's central electoral commission (CEC) obtained after processing 100% of ballots on Sunday said.

The ruling party received 81.6% of the vote nationwide, and mayoral candidates from the party have also won in all self-governing cities. Kakha Kaladze has won the Tbilisi mayoral election with 71.58% of the vote, receiving 214,872 votes. The candidate from the Strong Georgia and Gakharia for Georgia opposition parties, Irakli Kupradze, came in second with 12.27% of the vote.

