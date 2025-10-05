https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/georgian-dream-party-wins-elections-in-all-64-municipalities-1122914752.html
Georgian Dream Party Wins Elections in All 64 Municipalities
Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party has won in all 64 municipalities in the local elections, data from the country's central electoral commission (CEC) obtained after processing 100% of ballots on Sunday said.
The ruling party received 81.6% of the vote nationwide, and mayoral candidates from the party have also won in all self-governing cities. Kakha Kaladze has won the Tbilisi mayoral election with 71.58% of the vote, receiving 214,872 votes. The candidate from the Strong Georgia and Gakharia for Georgia opposition parties, Irakli Kupradze, came in second with 12.27% of the vote.
