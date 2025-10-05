International
Georgian Interior Ministry Detains 5 Opposition Members for Calling for Coup
The Georgian Interior Ministry reported the detention of five opposition members for calls for a coup and the overthrow of the government.
The opposition rally in Tbilisi began on Saturday evening, the day of local elections. Initially, demonstrators gathered in Freedom Square, and some moved to President Mikheil Kavelashvili's residence. The protesters broke through the iron barriers erected outside the residence. Special forces drove them back, using pepper spray and water cannons. According to the ministry, those detained are Paata Burchuladze, Murtaz Zodelava, Irakli Nadiradze, Paata Manjgaladze, and Lasha Beridze.Clashes in Tbilisi left 6 protesters and 21 police injured, with opposition groups attempting to storm the president’s residence in what officials called a planned "overthrow of the government."
03:57 GMT 05.10.2025
The opposition rally in Tbilisi began on Saturday evening, the day of local elections. Initially, demonstrators gathered in Freedom Square, and some moved to President Mikheil Kavelashvili's residence. The protesters broke through the iron barriers erected outside the residence. Special forces drove them back, using pepper spray and water cannons.
"These crimes carry a prison sentence of up to nine years. Based on evidence obtained by law enforcement, as well as video footage circulated by various media outlets, it has been established that during the rally on Freedom Square, the organizers voiced calls for violence. They are accused of calling for the overthrow of state power, as well as organizing, leading, and participating in group violence," the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, those detained are Paata Burchuladze, Murtaz Zodelava, Irakli Nadiradze, Paata Manjgaladze, and Lasha Beridze.
Clashes in Tbilisi left 6 protesters and 21 police injured, with opposition groups attempting to storm the president’s residence in what officials called a planned "overthrow of the government."
