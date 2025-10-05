https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/georgian-interior-ministry-detains-5-opposition-members-for-calling-for-coup-1122913658.html

Georgian Interior Ministry Detains 5 Opposition Members for Calling for Coup

The Georgian Interior Ministry reported the detention of five opposition members for calls for a coup and the overthrow of the government.

The opposition rally in Tbilisi began on Saturday evening, the day of local elections. Initially, demonstrators gathered in Freedom Square, and some moved to President Mikheil Kavelashvili's residence. The protesters broke through the iron barriers erected outside the residence. Special forces drove them back, using pepper spray and water cannons. According to the ministry, those detained are Paata Burchuladze, Murtaz Zodelava, Irakli Nadiradze, Paata Manjgaladze, and Lasha Beridze.Clashes in Tbilisi left 6 protesters and 21 police injured, with opposition groups attempting to storm the president’s residence in what officials called a planned "overthrow of the government."

